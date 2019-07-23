The preseason accolades continue to come in for Jordan Love.
The Liberty graduate, who is entering his redshirt junior season as the quarterback for Utah State, was named the Mountain West preseason offensive player of the year on Tuesday during the conference media days in Las Vegas.
Love broke five single-season program records for Utah State during his breakout sophomore campaign in 2018. Love led the Aggies to an 11-win season and threw 3,567 yards and 32 touchdowns. Love also ran for another seven scores. His 39 total touchdowns is tied for fifth-most in Mountain West history.
Love has also been named to the watch list for the Davey O’Brien Award, which is given to the nation’s best quarterback. He is also on the watch list for the Maxwell Award, given to the best overall player in the nation.
Utah State was also picked to finish second in the Mountain Division in the conference behind Boise State while Fresno State was picked to win the West Division.
