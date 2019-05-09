Bright and early Friday morning, Central Section girls diving champion Sophie Bouldkian and teammate Kim Mielke will be in competition at the beginning of the CIF State Swimming and Diving Championship in Fresno at the Clovis Olympic Swim Complex.
Bouldkian is the 23rd seed and Mielke is the 25th seed as diving competition begins at 8:30 a.m.
Four locals will be in competition in the swimming preliminary heats beginning at 2:30.
Centennial senior Alex Castro is the top seeded local. Castro is the 17th seed in the boys 50-meter freestyle after advancing with an automatic qualifying time of 20.99 seconds in the Central Section championships last Saturday.
Bakersfield Christian senior Nathan Roodzant is the 35th seed in the boys 200 individual medley after setting a section Division II record in 1:53.89.
On the girls side, Liberty junior Slaytynn Simpson is seeded 37th in the girls 100 fly (56.94) and Independence freshman Paige Taber is the 28th seed in the girls 100 free (51.58).
Liberty to play Saturday, Frontier in scheduling conflict
Because of major rain in the forecast on the central coast, the Central Section Division I baseball quarterfinals between No. 5 Liberty at No. 4 Santa Maria-Righetti has been moved to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Frontier, the 8-seed in D-I, is set to play at No. 1 Clovis-Buchanan at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Titans coach Garrett White said he wanted to keep the game at 4:30 p.m. on Friday, which is the scheduled time for section playoffs, because it would keep the team on the same time schedule as the regular season.
White and Frontier athletic director Mike Gibson said Buchanan administration wanted to change the game to 11 a.m. on Saturday because Buchanan is hosting the Mountain West Conference track and field championships, but the teams decided to play at the later time Friday because the baseball field has lights and an 11 a.m. start would be too early for Frontier to have to travel.
Highland will host No. 6 Firebaugh in the D-III quarterfinals at 4 p.m. on Friday. No other changes have been made at this time, weather permitting with rain in the forecast locally on Friday.
