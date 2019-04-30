Bakersfield Christian senior Erik Buetow is the No. 1 seed in the Central Section boys tennis singles championships this weekend at Immanuel-Reedley High.
Buetow, who is 22-1 and undefeated against section opponents, will open up Friday at 9 a.m. against Sanger’s Greg Gonzalez.
The first two rounds are on Friday, with the quarterfinals set for noon, while the times for the semifinals and finals are still to be determined.
Liberty’s doubles team of Phillip Shafik and Sam Guimte are the No. 2 seed.
Stockdale junior Nathan Kwon is the fifth-seed and on the same side of the bracket as Buetow, his former teammate at BCHS in 2017.
Centennial’s Brett Yackovich is the 13th-seed and will open against Albertus de Plessis of Clovis-Buchanan.
The lone local on the bottom-half of the singles bracket is No. 14 Andrew Huang from Stockdale, who will face No. 3 Sam Ashbrook from Arroyo Grande.
BCHS’ doubles team of Lukas Marussig and Caleb Bloemhof are the 10-seed, followed by Michael Blaine and Reid Zierenberg from Liberty at No. 11 and Sun Choi and Ethan Park from Stockdale at No. 14.
The opening round of doubles is at 10:30 a.m. on Friday with the quarterfinals at 1:30 p.m.
Locals seeking gold at section swim and dive championships
The biggest storyline going into the Central Section Swimming and Diving Championships Friday and Saturday at Clovis West is whether the Liberty girls can become the first team from Kern County in 19 years to finish in the top-two in Division I, but there is so much more at stake.
For the first time the D-I and D-II finals will be in one location, meaning those in D-II, like Bakersfield Christian’s Nathan Roodzant, can show their strengths against the rest of the top swimmers and divers in the section.
Bakersfield High junior Talia Mickelson is the No. 2 seeded girls diver heading into the finals behind Selma’s Taylor Serna.
Liberty girls 200-yard medley relay team of Emma McMurray, Slaytynn Simpson, Paige Lewis and Eliana Klubnikin is the second seed behind Clovis West. The Patriots' 300 freestyle relay is seeded No. 3.
The section is granted two automatic bids to the CIF State Championships May 10-11, also at Clovis West.
•Roodzant is the overall No. 2 seed in the boys 200 individual medley and the top seed in D-II.
•Simpson is the No. 2 seed in the girls 100 butterfly.
•Tehachapi’s Jessica Riggs is the No. 5 overall seed and the top-ranked swimmer in the girls 200 individual medley in D-II and is also the No. 2 seed overall in the 100 breaststroke.
•Centennial’s Alex Castro is the No. 4 seed in the boys 50 freestyle and the second seed in the boys 100 breaststroke.
•Independence freshman Paige Taber is the No. 3 seed in the girls 100 backstroke.
Track and field league championships Wednesday
The three Yosemite leagues in Kern County (South, Southeast and Southwest) will hold the championships at Liberty on Wednesday.
This is the beginning of a four-week stretch of postseason action that including the South Area Meet at Griffith Field on May 8, followed by the Masters Championship on May 18 at Veterans Memorial Stadium in Clovis and the CIF State Championships the weekend of May 25-26 back in Clovis.
There are plenty of state-ranked athletes in competition.
•Liberty senior Daniel Viveros, the defending CIF State champion in the boys shot put, is the national leader in the event with a personal-best of 68 feet, 11 inches. Viveros is also No. 2 in the state in the discus (195-5).
•BHS senior Kynnedi McCall, who signed with Cal State Fullerton this week, is ranked No. 5 in the state in the girls 400 (54.61).
•Liberty sophomore Reese Renz is ranked No. 8 in the state in the girls 100 hurdles (14.32) and No. 3 in California in the girls 300 hurdles (42.40).
•Fellow Liberty sophomore Faith Bender is ranked No. 5 in the country in the girls discus at 164-2. Bender is No. 2 in the state and section behind Fowler senior Jocelynn Budwig. Bender is also No. 4 in the state in the shot put (46-8).
•The South Sequoia League championships are at McFarland on Wednesday. Shafter’s Thomas Richardson is ranked No. 10 in the state in the boys shot put (59-0.25) and Arvin junior Jesus Alvarez is tied for fifth in the state in the boys high jump (6-8).
