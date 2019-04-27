The Central Section South Area boys tennis qualifying tournament ended with a little bit of excitement and upsets.
In singles action, top-seeded Eric Buetow of Bakersfield Christian eases into the section tournament next Friday and Saturday at Reedley-Immanuel with straight set wins in both matches, including beating Bakersfield’s Ethan Buttram 6-0, 6-0 in the qualifying match.
Second-seeded Nathan Kwon of Stockdale and third-seeded Brett Yackovich from Centennial both advance.
Stockdale’s Andrew Huang, the No. 5 seed, defeated No. 4 Juan Contreras from West, 6-4, 6-3 to advance. The top four automatically advance to the section tournament.
Top-seeded doubles team of Phillip Shafik and Sam Guimte from Liberty, No. 2 Lukas Marussig and Caleb Bloemhof from BCHS and No. 3 Michael Blaine and Reid Zierenberg from Liberty all advance. The final doubles team to advance is No. 5 Ethan Park and Sun Choi from Stockdale upsetting No. 4 Peter May and Edgar Ojeda of West, 6-4, 6-1.
Boys tennis
Central Section South Area Tournament
(top 4 automatically advance to Central Section tournament)
At Wasco
Second round: Buetow, BCHS, d. Doten, North, 6-0, 6-0; Buttram, BHS, d. Rios, Wasco, 6-0, 6-0; Huang, Stockdale, d. Sanchez, Ridgeview, 6-1, 6-1; Contreras, West, d. Garcio, South, 6-0, 6-0; Yackovich, Centennial, d. Biloitta, Tehachapi, 6-0, 6-1; Adkins, Liberty, d. Magana, Taft, 6-1, 6-1; Perez, Golden Valley, d. Bank, Garces, NS; Kwon, Stockdale, d. Alvarez, Highland, 6-0, 6-0.
Qualifying match: Buetow d. Buttram, 6-0, 6-0; Huang d. Contreras, 6-4, 6-3; Yackovich d. Adkins, 6-2, 6-1; Kwon d. Perez, 6-0, 6-0.
DOUBLES: Shafik-Guimte, Liberty, d. DeJesus-Serreto, West, 6-0, 6-0; Villalobos-Rojo, Wasco, d. Salamanca-Martinez, Golden Valley, NS; Choi-Park, Stockdale, d. Hernandez-Jimenez, North, 6-1, 6-1; May-Ojeda, West, d. Rodriguez-Robles, Highland, 6-0, 6-0; Blaine-Zierenberg, Liberty, d. Kasula-Keenan, Stockdale, 6-0, 6-1; Ngyuen-Rivera, Taft, d. Ramirez-Medina, 6-0, 6-4; Blaine-Fanucchi, Garces, d. Gonzales-Fetalvero, Ridgeview, 6-2, 6-2; Marussig-Bloemhof, BCHS, d. Bai-Bhakta, Highland, 6-0, 6-0.
Qualifying match: Shafik-Guimte d. Villalobos-Rojo, 6-0, 6-1; Choi-Park d. May-Ojeda, 6-4, 6-1; Blaine-Zierenberg d. Nguyen-Rivera, 6-2, 6-3; Marussig-Bloemhof d. Blaine-Fanucchi, 6-1, 2-6, 6-3.
