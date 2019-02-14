Five wrestlers from Frontier and Bakersfield High and another Kern Valley heavyweight advanced to Friday morning’s Central Section Masters boys wrestling semifinals in Lemoore.
State-ranked No. 1 182-pounder Trent Tracy leads Frontier and Josiah Hill, the No. 1 seed at 285 leads the way for BHS.
Hill will wrestle against Kern Valley senior Jacob Lightner in the semifinals.
BHS is in fourth place in team points with 114.5, just ahead of Frontier, in fifth place with 109.5.
Tracy made quick work of the competition in his three matches on Thursday with two pins in the first two rounds and beat Ridgeview’s John Bordon in a 15-0 technical foul in the quarterfinals.
The 138 semifinals will have a Southwest Yosemite League showdown with Frontier senior Ryan Morphis going against BHS senior Andrew Bloemhof. Morphis pinned Selma’s Tyler Sepulveda in the quarterfinals as Bloemhof won by injury default over Arvin’s Valentin Marin.
No. 2 seed Cole Reyes is in the 126 semifinals and will wrestle No. 3 Wayne Joint from Lemoore in the semifinals.
BHS sophomore Cade Lucio, seeded fourth and ranked No. 10 in the state at 132, will go up against state-ranked No. 3 Ryan Franco from Clovis North in the semifinals.
At 160, Frontier senior Max Aguirre is in the semifinals and will go against No. 3 Nicholas Zavala from Tulare-Mission Oak. Zavala beat BHS junior Jaden Sanchez with a 12 second pin in the quarterfinals.
Tracy isn’t the lone local in the 182 semifinals as No. 3 Jordan Annis from BHS will wrestle No. 2 Tyler Gianakopulos in the semifinals.
At 195, Frontier’s Ty Shepherd is in the semifinals and will wrestle Kingsburg’s Bo Jackson and BHS sophomore Justin Darter will wrestle Bear Nunley from Tulare Union in the 220 semifinals.
