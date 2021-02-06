When it comes to his work, Jon Baker isn't much for sentimentality.
Baker, a Bakersfield native and former kicker at Foothill High School and Bakersfield College, has lived and breathed professional football his entire adult life.
Following a nine-year career, which included stints in the NFL with Dallas, San Francisco, Miami and Kansas City, he quickly transitioned into becoming an agent. Since 2003, Baker has worked for the ProStar Sports Agency in Denver, where he currently serves as the company's vice president.
Baker says ProStar has represented participants in 28 Super Bowls. They'll make it 29 Sunday, when Kansas City and Tampa Bay square off in Super Bowl LV.
Players being represented by the agency on Sunday are Kansas City kicker Harrison Butker and practice squad punter Dustin Colquitt. Baker and his associates also represent Chiefs assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Dave Toub, Tampa specialist coach Chris Boniol and Tampa safeties coach Nick Rapone.
His job has provided numerous opportunities for Baker to attend the Super Bowl in person, which he has taken advantage of. But those expecting him to speak with a certain sense of giddiness might be surprised to hear the casual way he addresses the matter.
In fact, Baker isn't even entirely sure how many Super Bowls he's attended, saying the number is "five or six, somewhere in there," stressing that such trips have become part of a normal routine in his line of work.
"Some guys have photos in their basements and stuff like that, and that just isn't me," he said. "I'm not good at keeping track of those things."
Even if he's not normally sentimental about his job, his outlook appears to have changed a bit thanks to the events of the last year.
Like most businesses, ProStar's operation has been greatly impacted by COVID-19. Baker says the agency has cut its travel by roughly 90 percent this year. Those cutbacks will extend to Sunday, as he will not be in Tampa for the Super Bowl.
"I've been out of town twice in the last year for work," he said. "Normally that would be 10-15 trips in a calendar year."
Baker says the biggest issue caused by reduced travel is that it makes it harder to establish personal connections with clients when you're unable to speak with them in person.
"It's great to talk to guys on the phone, it's great to maintain lines of communication. (But) we like to spend as much time as we can in front of clients," he said. "It's harder to create relationships that go further."
With coronavirus continuing to cloak the world in uncertainty, Baker doesn't know when his work routine will return to normal, as the fate of major networking events -- particularly the NFL Combine -- remain very much up in the air in 2021.
So for the time being, he's keeping his focus on the positives that will come out of Sunday's game.
While the Tom Brady vs. Patrick Mahomes matchup is generating most of the headlines, Baker has his eye on less-heralded storyline. If Tampa wins, his client Bonioil will become just the 24th person to win a Super Bowl as both a player and a coach.
Boniol, who was actually replaced as Dallas' kickoff specialist by Baker for a brief period in 1995, won a ring as member of the 1994 Cowboys.
With multiple clients going head-to-head, Baker says it will be impossible to watch Sunday's game from the perspective of a fan. But even though the day will end in bitter disappointment for some of his clients, he's eager to celebrate the accomplishments of those who come out on the right end of the final score.
"When you’re a fan, it is an infinitely different approach to the game," he said. "You’re invested in certain guys and that leads you to root for your team that’s a home team or somebody you started rooting for when you were a kid. When you’re in the business, we root for all of our clients to have success, but it terms of picking a favorite for the Super Bowl, I don’t have a favorite."
"I hope all our clients do well. At the end of the day (more than one) of them are going to be Super Bowl champions, so that's pretty cool."