Soccer is pretty much everything to Sabrina Weinman. And it shows in the results.
Weinman is always fit. She could play and dribble under any circumstance, under any pressure.
She’s scored big goals in big games, can pass the ball and dominates the field. She’s a leader and captain, an intelligent player who understands the game.
When she’s not playing the sport, she’s often watching it — Mexican League, European League, Spanish League or International League. Weinman just can’t get enough of the game she loves.
“Every day, it’s soccer. No matter what. Training, going to the gym, playing the game. Anything,” Weinman said.
“I’ve been doing it a while now,” she continued. “Hopefully I play it professionally one day.”
Weinman said she’s began playing when she was 4 under the tutelage of her father, Jesse, a former player and Division II National Champion at Cal State Bakersfield from 1997-2000.
“He’s the only reason I got into soccer,” Weinman said. “He made me get into it, and we love it so much. He gave me all the extra training I needed. He got it for me. He’s the reason why.”
Weinman has been a flat-out star at South High and for the South Valley Thunder Soccer Club.
At South, Weinman was first team All-Area as a junior and first team All-League as a freshman and sophomore. Last year she scored 20 goals and handed out six assists as an attacking center-midfielder. She also could step up at forward or move to center-back depending on the situation.
After missing the Central Section playoffs the two years prior to her arrival, the Rebels have qualified the past three years with Weinman on the roster.
“She has just brought a different level of competitiveness to the team,” said South head coach Gina Flores. “I had to train other players to be competitive. When she came in as a freshman, she already had it in her.”
With the Thunder, Weinman was captain for the No. 8-ranked club team in Southern California. She helped lead South Valley to the Final Four of the Sports Authority National Tournament, and championships in the Davis College Showcase and the SoCal College Showcase, to name a few.
She made the roster for the Southern California Olympic Development Program and was also on the first Bakersfield team to win the Premier Division of Coast Soccer League, as she tallied eight goals in nine games to secure the title.
"She's scored a lot of big goals to win or tie games for us on some amazing stages," said Weinman's club coach Lorne Howlett. "She's been one of the most reliable and exciting players I've ever coached, and she will be greatly missed."
With that, Weinman is on a fast track. She completed her academic career at South with a 4.5 GPA and graduated early, receiving her high school diploma on Friday.
At 17 years old, she will head to San Jose State to start her college career in a matter of weeks, with orientation scheduled for Jan. 18.
In turn, Weinman finds herself in a unique situation: A high school senior who started the year on the Rebels girls soccer team, she won’t complete the year with them let alone take the field in Southeast Yosemite League play.
Weinman also lamented that she’ll miss the high school track season this spring, where she would have competed for the Rebels in the triple jump, 4X400 and 300 hurdles.
On the other hand, Weinman can begin getting acclimated to the college game, along with the training and work-out regimen that will be required on the Division I level.
“It was kind tough for me, missing the rest of the high school season and of course track. But I also don’t want to miss this opportunity,” she said. “It will help me get a head start.”
