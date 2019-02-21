There are five Kern County soccer teams playing for four Central Section titles while Bakersfield High girls basketball team seeks to repeat as Division II champions on a jam-packed Friday night of action.
Boys soccer
Division I
No. 7 Ridgeview (17-5-1) at No. 4 Fresno-Central (23-7-1), 6 p.m.
At Koligian Stadium, Fresno
How they got there: A 6-5-1 non-league record hindered Ridgeview in getting a higher seed, but the Wolf Pack are proving their worth with a 13-game win streak heading into the finals. Ridgeview beat No. 6 Clovis North 2-1 in the semifinals on Wednesday after beating No. 2 Santa Maria in the opening round. Central won the Tri-River Athletic Conference title and defeated No. 9 South 3-2 in the semifinals on Tuesday.
Division IV
No. 10 Mira Monte (13-10-6) at No. 1 Foothill (20-1-6), 6 p.m.
How they got there: These two Southeast Yosemite League rivals meet up for the third time this season and this will be the first win for either in the season series as both league matches ended in 3-3 ties. Foothill beat Kerman 3-0 in the quarterfinals and beat Orosi in penalty kicks in the semifinals on Tuesday. Mira Monte won in upset fashion in all three earlier rounds with a 3-1 win over No. 7 Chavez in the first round, then beat No. 2 Lindsay 3-2 in the quarterfinals and beat No. 3 Arvin in penalty kicks in the semifinals.
Division V
No. 2 Mendota (21-4-1) at No. 1 Garces (22-2-4), 6 p.m.
Garces, the Southwest Yosemite League champion, is in the finals against a team that lost to Chavez last season in D-V. The Rams cruised into the finals with a 9-0 win over Liberty-Madera Ranchos in the quarterfinals and beat Farmersville 4-0 on Tuesday. Mendota beat Taft 2-0 in the quarterfinals and went to overtime in a 2-1 win over Riverdale in the semifinals.
Girls soccer
Division VI
No. 2 Fresno Christian (18-5) vs. No 1 Arvin (14-4-1), 6 p.m.
At Golden Valley High School
How they got there: This game was moved to Golden Valley because the playing conditions at Arvin are too wet to field a game this week. The Bears, the South Sequoia League champion, beat Corcoran in the quarterfinals, 4-1, and beat No. 4 O’Neals-Minarets in the first part of a semifinal double-header on Tuesday. Like Arvin, Fresno Christian recieved a first round bye before beating No. 7 Orange Cove 6-0 in the finals and beat No. 3 Rosamond 5-0 in the semifinals.
Girls basketball
Division II
At Selland Arena in Fresno, 6 p.m.
No. 2 Oakhurst-Yosemite (26-4) at No. 1 Bakersfield (23-3)
How they got there: Unlike the local soccer teams in the section championships, the seeds held here in basketball. The Drillers, who are playing in their fourth consecutive D-II finals after beating Tulare-Mission Oak, are back again seeking a repeat title. The Drillers beat Southwest Yosemite League rival Liberty 52-39 in the quarterfinals and used a big fourth quarter to beat No. 4 Tehachapi 73-49 in the semifinals. The Badgers beat No. 7 Shafter 70-17 in the quarterfinals and beat No. 3 Garces 74-64 in the semifinals.
