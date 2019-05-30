Bakersfield's best will take the field one more time as high school seniors Saturday in the annual Senior High School All-Star Baseball Challenge at Gerry Collis Stadium at Bakersfield College.
Coached by Garces first-year coach Bryan Haney, the team will field a roster that has plenty of talent playing at the next level.
Fresh off a Central Section Division I title game appearance, Frontier has two seniors in Austin Puskaric and Kobe Silva that will play at Cal State Bakersfield next season. Bakersfield High senior Jarrett Brannen will be playing on Saturday before he heads to San Francisco State on scholarship and Matthew Miranda, who helped lead Highland to the D-III section title, is headed to UC San Diego.
Former North High, Bakersfield College and Major League Baseball pitcher Colby Lewis will throw out the ceremonial first pitch, as will Garrett White, who has stepped down recently as the Frontier coach.
Pregame introductions begin at 6:45 p.m. and first pitch is slated for 7:15. Admission is $5 for adults and $3 for students. Children under 13-years old get in free.
2019 Bakersfield All-Stars
Jersey No. Name Position High school College
1 Elijah Pascual INF Frontier undecided
2 Andrew Fajardo C Highland San Diego Christian
3 Riley Moran P Ridgeview Menlo College
6 Garrett Pavletich INF Liberty Bakersfield College
7 Wade Froehlich C Liberty Montana State
8 Brock Barron P Liberty Bakersfield College
10 Miguel Castillo C Ridgeview Bakersfield College
11 Jake Baker OF Bakersfield Bakersfield College
12 Jose Ruiz INF Ridgeview Bakersfield College
13 Will Hernandez OF Liberty Ohlone College
14 Zac Demos C Garces Benedictine (Kan.) College
15 Chris Gereke C Centennial undecided
16 Austin Puskaric P Frontier Cal State Bakersfield
17 Isaac Rios INF/DH Liberty undecided
18 Matthew Miranda OF/P Highland UC San Diego
21 Jarrett Brannen INF/P Bakersfield San Francisco State
22 Kaden Uribe INF/P Garces Bakersfield College
23 Carlos Lopez INF/P East Long Beach State
24 Kobe Silva INF Frontier Cal State Bakersfield
25 Andrew Yoder INF Liberty College of the Sequoias
Selected but will not play: Carson King, Bakersfield; Cesar Delgado, Foothill; Noah James, BHS
Head coach: Bryan Haney, Garces; assistants: Mike Garza, Highland; Jason Hunsaker, Ridgeview; Chris Barron, Liberty; Dusty Robinson, Garces; Mondo Ponce, Ridgeview; Luis Martinez, Ridgeview.
