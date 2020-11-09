Two of the area's best prep golfers put together strong showings at a Southern California PGA Junior Tour event in Ojai on Saturday and Sunday.
Liberty senior Adam Duncan finished in a three-way tie for sixth at the 61-man Toyota Tour Cup at the Soule Park Golf Club, shooting a two-day score of 141 (-3)
Stockdale junior David Chhuon-Chan also finished in top 10, tying for ninth with a one-under-par 143.
After shooting a 72 on day one, Duncan, who recently committed to golf collegiately at Colorado Christian, improved by three strokes, shooting a second-day 69. He finished out strong, recording birdies on two of the final three holes.
Chhuon-Chan also cut three shots off his score on day two, dropping from a 73 to a 70. He had four birdies in the final round, including the 18th hole.
Aided by a dominant eight-under 64 on Sunday, Francis Catalano, of Camarillo, took first with a final score of 136.
Barnes, Love remain on COVID list
Days after being placed on the Green Bay Packers' COVID-19 list, Krys Barnes and Jordan Love are still awaiting clearance to return to the practice field.
The former Liberty and current Green Bay teammates, who live together, were both placed on the list on Friday, and coach Matt LaFleur had little in the way of updates when speaking with reporters Monday.
"That's really up in the air," LaFleur said. "I can't really talk too much about it, but hopefully they'll be back soon."
Barnes, an undrafted rookie linebacker, played in the Packers' 34-17 win over San Francisco on Thursday, recording three tackles to give him a team-high 50 for the season. Love, the team's first-round pick at quarterback, has yet to play this season.
COVID issues also prevented two local players from making their 2020 college debuts on Saturday.
Washington sophomore defensive back Cameron Williams (Bakersfield High) and California freshman linebacker Carter Lynch (Bakersfield Christian) were unable to play as a scheduled game between the two teams was declared a no-contest after a Cal player tested positive for coronavirus.
Elsewhere
• An assistant coach at Notre Dame, Asauni Rufus (BHS) and the fourth-ranked Irish secured a thrilling 47-40 double overtime win over No. 1 Clemson on Saturday, catapulting them to No. 2 in the polls. Liberty grad Ramon Henderson, a true freshman at Notre Dame, did not play.