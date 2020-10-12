One week after declaring he was "sick of losing," Derek Carr pulled off arguably the most impressive win of his NFL career.
The Bakersfield Christian grad shook off an early interception, leading the Raiders to three straight touchdown drives at the end of the first half in a 40-32 road upset of the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday.
Carr, whose first career NFL win came against Kansas City in 2014, entered Sunday having lost 10 of his previous 11 against the Chiefs. Things had been particularly grim at Arrowhead Stadium, where Carr was 0-6 lifetime, with the Raiders losing by a combined scored of 75-12 over the last two seasons.
"I've taken a lot of sad walks up that ramp," Carr told reporters after the game. "But not today. I'm going to enjoy this one."
Things appeared to be trending in a bad direction again Sunday. After Carr threw his first interception of the season in the first quarter, the Chiefs turned it into a 10-yard Tyreek Hill touchdown run early in the second to build a 14-3 lead.
But things turned the Raiders way just five plays into the ensuing drive, when Carr connected on a 59-yard bomb to Nelson Agholor to cut the deficit to 14-10. He followed that with a 5-yard scoring strike to Darren Waller and a 72-yard touchdown to Henry Ruggs on the next two series, helping Las Vegas pull to a 24-24 tie at the half.
Carr, who finished with 347 yards passing, then made a critical play with his legs on the last play of the third quarter, gaining two yards on a quarterback sneak to convert a fourth-and-one. Two plays later, the Raiders took the lead for good on a Josh Jacobs touchdown run, handing the champion Chiefs their first loss since Nov. 10 of last season.
One week after breaking Ken Stabler's franchise record for touchdown passes, Carr tied another Stabler-held mark with his 20th three-touchdown game. More importantly, after back-to-back losses, he got the Raiders back above .500 at 3-2.
Having already beaten a surefire Hall of Famer (Drew Brees) and MVP (Patrick Mahomes) this season, Carr will get a chance to take down arguably the greatest quarterback in league history his next time out. On a bye this week, the Raiders host Tom Brady in primetime on Oct. 25, when Tampa Bay visits Las Vegas on Sunday night.
White, Cyclones stand atop Big 12 standings
Ridgeview grad Lawrence White is playing a big role for an Iowa State football team off to one of the best Big 12 starts in program history.
White, a senior defensive back, currently ranks fourth on the Cyclones with 22 tackles. He recorded two stops in a 31-15 win over Texas Tech Saturday.
White had one of his best collegiate games the week before, recording 10 tackles in a 37-30 win over Oklahoma, ISU's first home win against the Sooners since 1960. Following a disappointing 31-14 loss to Louisiana to open the year, the Cyclones have rebounded with three straight Big 12 wins, giving them just their second 3-0 conference start since 1950.
The Cyclones get a bye this week before traveling to Stillwater to face fellow conference unbeaten Oklahoma State on Oct. 24.
CSUB wrestler Rich places fourth at Senior Nationals
Cal State Bakersfield wrestler Chance Rich had a strong showing at the 2020 Senior Nationals Tournament in Coralville, Iowa over the weekend, placing fourth in the 60 kg Greco-Roman competition.
Rich, a 133-pound redshirt sophomore, opened the tournament with an 11-2 win over Nebraska's Liam Cronin, then followed that with an 8-5 win over Iowa State's Conor Knopick.
Rich finished the day 3-2, suffering his first loss to eventual class champion Alex Thomsen, of Nebraska, (8-0) in the semis. He also dropped an 8-0 decision to Utah Valley's Taylor Lamont in the third-place match.