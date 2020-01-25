Jordan Love's chances of being a high selection in the NFL Draft seem to be improving by the day.
Love, who played collegiately at Utah State after a standout prep career at Liberty, drew rave reviews for his performance during this week's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala.
Love's arm talent was on display throughout the week, earning him Practice Player of the Week honors for the North Squad. His day-two workout also earned an overall score of 91.3 from Pro Football Focus, the highest grade given to any offensive player.
In an analysis for DraftWire, Luke Easterling said Love was challenging Oregon's Justin Herbert to be the third quarterback off the board, stating "Don't be surprise if both of these guys...challenge for top-10 consideration in April."
One report has Love, who went 2-for-4 for 15 yards passing in two series of play during Saturday's game, linked to the quarterback-needy Chargers, who own the sixth pick in April's draft. The site 360NO has him going to Indianapolis with the No. 13 selection, while ESPN's Mel Kiper predicts he'll land in New Orleans with the 24th selection.
"Love can make every throw, and NFL teams are high on his talent," Kiper wrote. "He could be a first-round pick with a strong pre-draft process, which started at the Senior Bowl."
Wingle lands with Fresno State
Former Bakersfield Christian and College quarterback Braden Wingle is getting a shot to compete at the FBS level.
The 6-foot-5 Wingle will be added to the Fresno State roster as a preferred walk-on, the Fresno State Barkboard reported Saturday.
After a prolific career at Bakersfield Christian, where he threw for 7,253 yards and 78 touchdowns in two years as a starter, Wingle signed with the Renegades, where he greyshirted in 2018 before taking over as the starter last year.
In nine games, he completed 95-of-193 passes for 1,073 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions.
Good luck to him. And as for Jordan, I hope the Raiders take him. 2 bakersfield qbs on the same team! Go Raydus!
