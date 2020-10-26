Though it did eventually sideline him for the second half, a nagging shoulder injury couldn't keep Krys Barnes from once again making plays all over the field on Sunday.
The Liberty High School graduate followed up the first double-digit tackle game of his career with eight more stops, helping Green Bay bounce back from its first loss of the season with a 35-20 road win over the Houston Texans.
Barnes, who had 10 tackles against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the previous week, achieved another career first in the second quarter Sunday, when he brought down Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for his first career sack.
After outside linebacker Preston Smith beat his man to the inside, Watson stepped up in the pocket to avoid Smith, only to run into a charging Barnes, who brought him down for five-yard loss on a drive that ended with a missed field goal.
Through six games, Barnes' 43 total tackles are 16 more than anyone else on the roster, and he's done this despite a persistent shoulder injury that ended his Sunday prematurely. Barnes sustained the injury in an Oct. 5 game against the Atlanta Falcons and re-aggravated it against Houston, causing him to miss the second half.
#Packers did get some good injury news as rookie linebacker Krys Barnes didn't damage his shoulder further on Sunday after exiting early.— Jim Owczarski (@JimOwczarski) October 26, 2020
On Monday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported that Barnes "didn't damage his shoulder further after exiting early," but his status for Sunday's home game against the Minnesota Vikings is unknown.
Lucio goes 3-2 at national tournament
Bakersfield High School wrestler Cade Lucio overcame an early loss to earn a 3-2 record at the Super 32 Wrestling Tournament in Myrtle Beach, S.C., over the weekend.
Competing at 145 pounds, Lucio was knocked into the consolation bracket after a 5-3 loss to Kaleb Larkin out of Arizona. But the Driller senior quickly rebounded, earning wins in his next three matches.
Lucio defeated Austin Manning (Va.) 6-3, Bolytn Taam (Hawaii) 6-2 and Kaeden Berger (Pa.) 3-1. His day ended with a 3-1 loss to a fellow Californian, Gabriel Schumm of Moreno Valley.
Elsewhere
• Derek Carr (Bakersfield Christian) threw for 284 yards, two touchdowns and an interception for the Las Vegas Raiders in a 45-20 loss to Tampa Bay on Sunday.
• Lawrence White IV (Ridgeview) had four tackles and recorded his first interception of the 2020 season for No. 23 Iowa State in a 24-21 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma State on Saturday.
• Chris Coleman (Garces) gained 51 yards on his first reception of the season for Fresno State in a 34-19 loss to Hawaii on Saturday.
• Stanford freshman tight end Ben Yurosek (Bakersfield Christian) was praised by Cardinal offensive coordinator Tavita Pritchard as "a guy who just from an athletic standpoint, he's got a really high ceiling." The Cardinal begin their season on the road against No. 14 Oregon on Nov. 7.