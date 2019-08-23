201908012-bc-centennialfootball

Offensive lineman Morell Kemp blocks during a scrimmage at Centennial High School on Aug. 7.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

Kickoff times to local high school football games in Bakersfield tonight have been pushed back due to extreme heat and poor air quality in the area.

Junior varsity start times have been moved to 6 p.m., with varsity starting 30 minutes after JV contests end. Varsity games, which were originally scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. should now be expected to get underway around 8 p.m. or later, according to Kern High School District Erin Briscoe-Clark.

Here is a list of the Week 1 football schedule involving KHSD programs along with Garces and Bakersfield Christian:

In-town

Garces at Bakersfield Christian

Independence at South

North at Centennial

Arvin at Highland

Shafter at Mira Monte

East at Golden Valley

County games

Foothill at Kennedy, 7:30 p.m.

Road games

Bakersfield at Calabasas, 7 p.m.

Liberty vs. Paso Robles at Flamson Middle School, 7 p.m.

Frontier vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, 7 p.m.

