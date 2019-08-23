Kickoff times to local high school football games in Bakersfield tonight have been pushed back due to extreme heat and poor air quality in the area.
Junior varsity start times have been moved to 6 p.m., with varsity starting 30 minutes after JV contests end. Varsity games, which were originally scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. should now be expected to get underway around 8 p.m. or later, according to Kern High School District Erin Briscoe-Clark.
Here is a list of the Week 1 football schedule involving KHSD programs along with Garces and Bakersfield Christian:
In-town
Garces at Bakersfield Christian
Independence at South
North at Centennial
Arvin at Highland
Shafter at Mira Monte
East at Golden Valley
County games
Foothill at Kennedy, 7:30 p.m.
Road games
Bakersfield at Calabasas, 7 p.m.
Liberty vs. Paso Robles at Flamson Middle School, 7 p.m.
Frontier vs. St. Bonaventure at Ventura College, 7 p.m.
