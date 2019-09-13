201909014-bc-WascoNorth

North High ball-carrier Brian Dean looks for running room between Wasco defender Christian Alvarez and Julius Manzano as he carries the ball in first half action at North High School.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

FINAL: Righetti 66, Centennial 6

4th quarter: Bakersfield Christian 37, Santa Maria-St. Joseph 28

4th quarter: Santa Maria 24, Golden Valley 6

3rd quarter: East 17, Chavez 14

4th quarter: Foothill 27, West 14

Halftime: McFarland 27, Kern Valley 21

3rd quarter: Mira Monte 26, Arvin 14

3rd quarter: Frontier 35, View Park 0

3rd quarter: Highland 48, Tehachapi 6

3rd quarter: North 22, Wasco 8

4th quarter: Bakersfield High 21, Ridgeview 17

