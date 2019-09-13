FINAL: Righetti 66, Centennial 6
4th quarter: Bakersfield Christian 37, Santa Maria-St. Joseph 28
4th quarter: Santa Maria 24, Golden Valley 6
3rd quarter: East 17, Chavez 14
4th quarter: Foothill 27, West 14
Halftime: McFarland 27, Kern Valley 21
3rd quarter: Mira Monte 26, Arvin 14
3rd quarter: Frontier 35, View Park 0
3rd quarter: Highland 48, Tehachapi 6
3rd quarter: North 22, Wasco 8
4th quarter: Bakersfield High 21, Ridgeview 17
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.