It's Week 8 of the high school football season. Follow our live scoreboard from tonight's games in and around Kern County:
Highland 6, Mira Monte 0: Scots score on passing touchdown to open contest.
Shafter 7, Arvin 0: Pedro Avila 76-yard touchdown run to open things up.
Kern Valley 3, Bishop 0: 36-yard field goal for Broncs.
Bakersfield Christian 7, Tehachapi 6: Warriors score first on Hayden Palmer touchdown run (missed extra point). Eagles respond with 50-yard touchdown from Jacob Maran to Myran Randle.
Shafter 14, Arvin 0: Alex Aguilar with 55-yard touchdown run with 8:07 to go in first quarter.
South 3, East 0: Luis Haro with 37-yard field goal. End of first quarter.
Wasco 7, Chavez 0: End of first quarter.
North 35, Foothill 0: Second quarter from North homecoming.
Stockdale 6, Centennial 0: Evan Burkhart with 11-yard TD pass to Jeremiah Gradowitz in first quarter.
Shafter 21, Arvin 0: Alex Aguilar with 33-yard touchdown pass to Jackson Sanchez with 6:42 to go in first quarter.
Kern Valley 9, Bishop 7: Nearing halftime.
Garces 7, Bakersfield High 0: Joseph Campbell with 3-yard touchdown run puts Rams ahead late in first quarter.
Highland 12, Mira Monte 0
East 7, South 3: Richard Lara to Michael Rodriguez 3-yard touchdown pass puts Blades ahead to start second quarter.
Bakersfield Christian 14, Tehachapi 12: Chris Garcia 4-yard run cuts Eagles lead to two.
South 10, East 7: Joseph Jones' 54-yard run puts South back ahead.
Stockdale 13, Centennial 0: Burkhart to Gradowitz again. This one from 14 yards out.
Stockdale 13, Centennial 7: Morgan Dutton 14-yard touchdown reception from Kyle Connelly gets Golden Hawks on the board midway through second.
Ridgeview 34, West 0: Second quarter.
Liberty 14, Frontier 0: Sam Stewart 41-yard scoring reception is followed by a Hunter Riley 60-yard punt return TD.
Garces 10, Bakersfield High 0: Drillers fumble. Garces then boots 26-yard field goal. Early second quarter.
East 14, South 10: Brandon Austin takes it in from 5-yards out as Blades re-take the lead.
California City 41, Boron 0
Highland 19, Mira Monte 0: 9:55 left in first half.
Centennial 14, Stockdale 13: Golden Hawks rockin the big play to take the second quarter lead. DJ Adams 96-yard scoring reception from Kyle Connelly.
Garces 10, Bakersfield High 8: Drillers drive ball inside 10-yard line and Carl Jones takes it in from there.
Shafter 28, Arvin 0
Stockdale 19, Centennial 14: Evan Burkhart with 66-yard scoring run for Mustangs.
Shafter 34, Arvin 0: Three first half touchdown passes for Alex Aguilar.
Liberty 17, Frontier 0: End of first quarter.
Wasco 14, Chavez 0: Halftime.
Bakersfield High 16, Garces 10: Wesley Wilson 1-yard run puts Drillers in front.
McFarland 7, Taft 0: Late first half.
Independence 14, Golden Valley 0: End of first quarter.
East 14, South 10: Halftime.
Bakersfield Christian 28, Tehachapi 12: Halftime.
Bakersfield High 22, Garces 10: Another 1-yard score for Wilson.
Shafter 41, Arvin 0: Aguilar 65-yard TD to Jackson Sanchez. Business as usual for Generals at the half.
Bishop 14, Kern Valley 9: End of third quarter.
Bishop 17, Kern Valley 9: Fourth quarter.
Liberty 24, Frontier 0: Halftime.
Wasco 21, Chavez 0: Halftime.
Stockdale 28, Centennial 21: Halftime.
Bakersfield Christian 35, Tehachapi 12: Maran finds Glinton from 9 yards out to start second half.
South 17, East 14: Ryan Harlan's 33-yard touchdown run puts Rebels in front with 2:02 to play in third quarter.
Bishop 24, Kern Valley 9: FINAL
Highland 46, Mira Monte 0: Late third quarter.
Independence 35, Golden Valley 0: Halftime.
Bakersfield High 22, Garces 17: Nick Tobias capitalizes on BHS fumble with a short touchdown run. Late third quarter here.
California City 54, Boron 7: FINAL
South 17, East 14: End of third quarter.
Shafter 48, Arvin 0
Ridgeview 48, West 0: FINAL
Highland 60, Mira Monte 0: FINAL
East 21, South 17: Ricard Lara 5-yard touchdown run puts Blades in front with under three minutes remaining.
Wasco 21, Chavez 7: FINAL
Stockdale 35, Centennial 21: Evan Burkhart just keeps doing it. His 29-yard touchdown run puts Mustangs up two touchdowns with 8:28 to go in third.
Shafter 48, Arvin 0: FINAL
Bakersfield High 36, Garces 20: Peter Delis' 30-yard field goal keeps Rams within striking distance with 10:38 to play.
Bakersfield Christian 56, Tehachapi 12: FINAL
Stockdale 35, Centennial 28: DJ Adams straight nasty. Makes his third touchdown grab of the night — this one from 45 yards out. Plenty of time left in this one with 3:44 remaining in third quarter.
Liberty 31, Frontier 0: End of third quarter.
Bakersfield High 36, Garces 26: Joseph Campbell deep pass followed by a Joseph Campbell 1-yard touchdown run. Garces still in it with 6:55 to go.
East 21, South 17: FINAL
Independence 42, Independence 6
North 52, Foothill 0: FINAL
Liberty 38, Frontier 0: FINAL
Bakersfield High 44, Garces 26: Ceyontay Bell 80-yard pick-six for BHS. They go back up big with 4:38 to go.
McFarland 13, Taft 12: 4:36 to go.
Centennial 41, Stockdale 38: FINAL
Bakersfield High 50, Garces 26: FINAL
