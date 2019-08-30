4th quarter: Frontier 20, Paso Robles 3
FINAL: Arroyo Grande 28, Centennial 14
FINAL: Selma 35, Independence 0
Halftime: Clovis 34, Stockdale 7
3rd quarter: North 28, Golden Valley 14
3rd quarter: Liberty 21, Ridgeview 7
3rd quarter: Bakersfield High 35, Tehachapi 14
3rd quarter: West 20, East 7
3rd quarter: Bakersfield Christian 36, Central Valley Christian 0
3rd quarter: St. Joseph 17, Garces 0
3rd quarter: Kennedy 56, Mira Monte 0
3rd quarter: Highland 22, Shafter 3
4th quarter: Arvin 13, Foothill 6
3rd quarter: South 21, Delano 7
3rd quarter: Cal City 8, Taft 6
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.