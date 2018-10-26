It's Week 11 of the high school football season. Follow our live scoreboard from tonight's games in and around Kern County:
SWYL
Frontier at Centennial, 7:30
Garces at Stockdale, 7:30
Liberty at Bakersfield, 7:30
SYL
BCHS at Golden Valley, 7:30
Ridgeview at Independence, 7:30
West at Tehachapi, 7:30
SEYL
Foothill at Mira Monte, 7:30
Highland at East, 7:30
North at South, 7:30
SSL
Chavez at Kennedy, 7:30
Shafter at Wasco, 7:30
Taft at Arvin, 7:30
HDL
Cal City at Bishop, 7
Kern Valley at Rosamond, 7
CSL
Alpaugh at Frazier Mountain, 7
