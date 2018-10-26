Liberty_3

Sam Stewart Jr. of Liberty is all smiles after scoring a touchdown against Ridgeview on Aug. 24.

 Felix Adamo

It's Week 11 of the high school football season. Follow our live scoreboard from tonight's games in and around Kern County:

SWYL

Frontier at Centennial, 7:30

Garces at Stockdale, 7:30

Liberty at Bakersfield, 7:30

SYL

BCHS at Golden Valley, 7:30

Ridgeview at Independence, 7:30

West at Tehachapi, 7:30

SEYL

Foothill at Mira Monte, 7:30

Highland at East, 7:30

North at South, 7:30

SSL

Chavez at Kennedy, 7:30

Shafter at Wasco, 7:30

Taft at Arvin, 7:30

HDL

Cal City at Bishop, 7

Kern Valley at Rosamond, 7

CSL

Alpaugh at Frazier Mountain, 7

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.