A look at Week 5 of high school football in Kern County:
FINAL: Las Vegas-Faith Lutheran 28, Bakersfield Christian 21
FINAL: Clovis North 41, Ridgeview 27
FINAL: North 33, West 20
FINAL: Liberty 43, Clovis 34
FINAL: Frontier 43, Independence 14
FINAL: Highland 38, Golden Valley 0
FINAL: Centennial 10, Santa Maria-St. Joseph 8
FINAL: East 26, Porterville-Monache 21
FINAL: Stockdale 29, Fresno-Sunnyside 20
FINAL: Wasco 48, McFarland 21
FINAL: Chavez 24, Shafter 13
FINAL: Kennedy 78, Taft 13
FINAL: Foothill 31, Delano 28
FINAL: Garces 63, Tehachapi 0
