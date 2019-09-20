201909021-bc-footbalart

Kennedy's RB Antonio Meza is tackled after a short gain against Taft at Kennedy High School on Friday.

 Alex Horvath / The Californian

A look at Week 5 of high school football in Kern County:

FINAL: Las Vegas-Faith Lutheran 28, Bakersfield Christian 21

FINAL: Clovis North 41, Ridgeview 27

FINAL: North 33, West 20

FINAL: Liberty 43, Clovis 34

FINAL: Frontier 43, Independence 14

FINAL: Highland 38, Golden Valley 0

FINAL: Centennial 10, Santa Maria-St. Joseph 8

FINAL: East 26, Porterville-Monache 21

FINAL: Stockdale 29, Fresno-Sunnyside 20

FINAL: Wasco 48, McFarland 21

FINAL: Chavez 24, Shafter 13

FINAL: Kennedy 78, Taft 13

FINAL: Foothill 31, Delano 28

FINAL: Garces 63, Tehachapi 0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.