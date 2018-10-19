It's Week 10 of the high school football season. Follow our live scoreboard from tonight's games in and around Kern County:
Shafter 7, Kennedy 0: Wow. Generals return Kennedy fumble 98 yards for game's first score.
Bakersfield Christian 7, Independence 0: Jacob Maran hits Ben Yurosek from 12 yards out.
Garces 7, Liberty 0: Patriots fumbled punt return results in short touchdown run for Garces QB Joseph Campbell.
Garces 7, Liberty 7: Patriots answer quickly. Sam Stewart rumbles in from 3 yards out.
Bakersfield Christian 7, Independence 7: Sergio Borreli to David Hernandez, 8-yard score. We're all knotted up.
Bakersfield High 7, Centennial 3
South 7, Highland 0: Rebels score through the air.
Frontier 14, Stockdale 6: Clayton Kyle's 49-yard touchdown run puts Titans up eight.
Independence 14, Bakersfield Christian 7: Independence stays hot. Borreli with another TD toss, this one a 30-yard strike to Deonte Brown.
West 20, Golden Valley 0: Five minutes to go in first half.
Bakersfield High 13, Centennial 3
South 13, Highland 0: Daniel Lomax with touchdown run.
Bakersfield High 20, Centennial 3
Ridgeview 19, Tehachapi 0: Alijah Alexander-Williams 16-yard touchdown run, Mekhi Deans with 19-yard scoring reception to put the Wolf Pack comfortably ahead.
Liberty 10, Garces 7: Brayden Blevins 30-yard field goal puts Patriots ahead with 4:29 to go before halftime.
Liberty 17, Garces 7: Patriots with a Pick Six. Kayden Bolton with the 33-yard interception return.
Shafter 13, Kennedy 7: Alex Aguilar with 11-yard scoring run, 5:50 to go before halftime.
Bakersfield Christian 14, Independence 14: Jacob Maran to Alex Wallace, 14-yard touchdown for BCHS.
East 7, Foothill 3: Halftime
West 20, Golden Valley 0: Halftime
South 13, Highland 0: Halftime
Bakersfield High 23, Centennial 10: Halftime
Liberty 17, Garces 7: Halftime
Shafter 20, Kennedy 7: Halftime
East 20, Foothill 9: Richard Lara with long touchdown pass to Jason Beltran puts Blades up two scores.
Arvin 12, McFarland 2: 6:30 remaining in third quarter.
West 22, Golden Valley 0: Midway through third.
Ridgeview 26, Tehachapi 0: Chris Thompson with 45-yard Pick Six.
Bakersfield High 37, Centennial 10
Bakersfield Christian 21, Independence 14: Jacob Maran with 17-yard touchdown pass to Keonte Glinton. Midway through third.
Ridgeview 34, Tehachapi 0
South 13, Highland 7
Liberty 24, Garces 7: Sam Stewart Jr., 11-yard touchdown run.
Shafter 26, Kennedy 7: Pedro Avila with second touchdown run of night for Generals.
West 29, Golden Valley 0: End of third quarter.
Frontier 22, Stockdale 18: Isreal Chaverria scores Titans' touchdown as Frontier retakes the lead.
Bakersfield Christian 21, Independence 21: Falcons draw even on Armani Denweed's 92-yard punt return touchdown. Great game here going into fourth quarter.
Bishop 40, Boron 15: Late fourth quarter.
Frontier 30, Stockdale 25: Track meet here with 9:20 to go.
Shafter 40, Kennedy 14: Aguilar to Jackson Sanchez from 77 yards out. Generals rolling.
Bakersfield Christian 28, Independence 21: Eagles answer the call. Jacob Maran with another touchdown pass, finding Chris Gutierrez for 26-yard score.
Liberty 24, Garces 7: End of third quarter.
West 29, Golden Valley 0: FINAL
Ridgeview 48, Tehachapi 0: FINAL
South 20, Highland 14: 3:20 to go.
Liberty 31, Garces 7: Late fourth quarter.
Bakersfield Christian 35, Independence 21: 1-yard score from Donte Harris gives BCHS two-TD cushion in fourth quarter.
Liberty 31, Garces 7: FINAL
South 20, Highland 13: FINAL
Stockdale 33, Frontier 30: FINAL
Bakersfield Christian 42, Independence 21: Eagles blowing things open with 3:11 to go.
Shafter 47, Kennedy 14: FINAL
Bakersfield Christian 42, Independence 21: FINAL
East 28, Foothill 17: FINAL
Bakersfield High 51, Centennial 10: FINAL
Arvin 33, McFarland 2: FINAL
North 42, Mira Monte 0: FINAL
Wasco 48, Taft 7: FINAL
