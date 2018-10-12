It's Week 9 of the high school football season. Follow our live scoreboard from tonight's games in and around Kern County:
Highland 7, Foothill 0: Scots get on the board right off the bat.
Centennial 7, Garces 0: Pick 6 for Golden Hawks.
Highland 14, Foothill 0: Blocked punt leads to Scots second TD.
BCHS 2, Ridgeview 0: You read that right. Eagles safety puts Bakersfield Christian up early.
Golden Valley 0, Tehachapi 0: Bulldogs searching for win No. 1 on the season. Warriors searching for win No. 2.
Arvin 7, Wasco 6: Second quarter here.
Chavez 14, Taft 0: Second quarter just underway.
Golden Valley 6, Tehachapi 0: David Leon III to Simeon Trimble. Bulldogs lead in second quarter.
South 21, Mira Monte 0: Strip sack and score for the Rebels have them in control on the scoreboard.
North 0, East 0: End of first quarter in this pivotal SEYL game.
Bakersfield High 7, Frontier 0: Cameron Williams to Isaac Jernigan from 14 yards out.
Centennial 10, Garces 0: Cody Gregg 26-yard field goal for Golden Hawks.
Kennedy 28, McFarland 0: First quarter here.
Centennial 10, Garces 7: Joseph Campbell with 3-yard run.
Independence 21, West 13: Points being dropped here. Second quarter.
South 27, Mira Monte 0: Joe Jones hits paydirt.
Highland 28, Foothill 7: Midway through second quarter.
East 7, North 0: Richard Lara 21-yard touchdown run. Both teams 2-0 in SEYL entering tonight.
Bakersfield High 14, Frontier 0: End of first quarter.
Garces 14, Centennial 10: Garces scores touchdown on fourth and 21 from Golden Hawks 34. Joseph Campbell to Isaac Bowers.
Golden Valley 6, Tehachapi 0: End of second quarter. Bulldogs halfway home to win No. 1.
Wasco 14, Arvin 7: Halftime from Wasco.
South 33, Mira Monte 0: 10:46 to go in second quarter. Latest Rebels TD from Daniel Lomax.
BCHS 2, Ridgeview 0: Halftime here. Yes, the score is 2-0 Eagles.
South 40, Mira Monte 0: South up in second quarter.
North 8, East 7: Chris Romero 4-yard TD is followed by a two-point conversion. Dog fight going down at East.
Liberty 17, Stockdale 0: Halftime.
Garces 14, Centennial 10: Halftime.
Bakersfield High 21, Frontier 0: Three first half touchdowns for Isaac Jernigan.
East 14, North 8: Richard Lara 19-yard touchdown pass to Luis Gutierrez puts Blades back in front. Two minutes to go in first half.
Bakersfield High 35, Frontier 0: Halftime.
Bakersfield Christian 10, Ridgeview 0: Donte Harris 1-yard TD. Two-point conversion puts BCHS up 10.
Boron 28, Kern Valley 14: Fourth quarter.
Highland 41, Foothill 0: End of third quarter.
Golden Valley 6, Tehachapi 0: End of third quarter.
Independence 28, West 13: Halftime.
Liberty 24, Stockdale 0: Third quarter.
Wasco 26, Arvin 10: Third quarter.
Kennedy 49, McFarland 0: Third quarter.
Tehachapi 7, Golden Valley 6: 9:31 to play.
Bakersfield Christian 10, Ridgeview 3: Fabien Guillen good from 31 yards out as Wolf Pack get on the board.
Chavez 19, Taft 0: Midway through third quarter.
East 21, North 8: Jackson Phillips with 42-yard interception return touchdown.
Centennial 16, Garces 14: There goes that man. DJ Adams with 60-yard touchdown reception puts Centennial back in front. Third quarter.
Liberty 31, Stockdale 0: Third quarter.
Garces 17, Centennial 16: Peter Delis 36-yard field goal puts Rams up one with 11:05 to play.
