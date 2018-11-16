It's the semifinals of the Central Section football playoffs. Follow our live scoreboard for tonight's games in and around Kern County:
Division I
No. 4 Bakersfield High at No. 1 Fresno-Central
No. 3 Liberty at No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan
D-II
No. 7 Stockdale at No. 3 Santa Maria-Righetti
D-III
No. 3 Kingsburg at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian
D-IV
No. 8 Wasco at No. 4 Visalia-Golden West
D-V
No. 5 Woodlake at No. 1 Shafter
No. 3 Kennedy at No. 2 Caruthers
