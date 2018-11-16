20181108-bc-tulare westernstockdalefb-6

Stockdale's Jeremiah Gradowitz runs for yardage during the Mustangs' Central Section quarterfinals game against Tulare Western last week. Stockdale won 16-15.

 Henry A. Barrios / The Californi

It's the semifinals of the Central Section football playoffs. Follow our live scoreboard for tonight's games in and around Kern County:

Division I

No. 4 Bakersfield High at No. 1 Fresno-Central

No. 3 Liberty at No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan

D-II

No. 7 Stockdale at No. 3 Santa Maria-Righetti

D-III

No. 3 Kingsburg at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian

D-IV

No. 8 Wasco at No. 4 Visalia-Golden West

D-V

No. 5 Woodlake at No. 1 Shafter

No. 3 Kennedy at No. 2 Caruthers

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.