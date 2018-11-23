It's Central Section football championship time. Follow our live scoreboard for tonight's games in and around Kern County:
Division I
No. 3 Liberty 34 at No. 1 Fresno-Central 51 4Q
Division III
No. 2 Bakersfield Christian 7 No. 1 Fresno-San Joaquin Memorial 48 F
Division V
No. 3 Kennedy 30 at No. 1 Shafter 28 F
