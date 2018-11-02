It's opening week of Central Section football playoffs. Follow our live scoreboard from tonight's games in and around Kern County:
D-I
No. 14 Clovis North 0 at No. 3 Liberty 42 3Q
No. 13 Clovis East 24 at No. 4 Bakersfield 20 2Q
No. 11 Centennial 6 at No. 6 Clovis 35 3Q
No. 9 Fresno-Edison 13 at No. 8 Ridgeview 21 2Q
D-II
No. 11 Frontier 12 at No. 6 Nipomo 14 3Q
No. 10 Santa Maria-Pioneer Valley 17 at No. 7 Stockdale 31 3Q
No. 9 Visalia-Redwood 0 at No. 8 Garces 38 3Q
D-III
No. 11 West 14 at No. 6 Independence 0 3Q
No. 10 Highland 13 at No. 7 Chowchilla 21 3Q
No. 9 South 3 at No. 8 San Luis Obispo 14 3Q
D-IV
No. 12 Chavez 0 at No. 5 Kerman 21 3Q
No. 11 Tulare-Mission Oak 13 at No. 6 North 21 3Q
No. 9 East 6 at No. 8 Wasco 26 3Q
D-V
No. 15 Fresno-McLane 0 at No. 3 Kennedy 40 3Q
No. 11 Reedley-Immanuel 6 at No. 6 Arvin 15 3Q
D-VI (quarterfinals)
No. 5 California City at No. 4 McFarland
No. 8 Boron 0 at No. 1 Strathmore 28 2Q
8-man (quarterfinals)
No. 7 Desert 0 at No. 2 Fresno Christian 50 2Q
