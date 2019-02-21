Welcome one and all back to our CIF State Boys and Girls Wrestling Championships live blog.
My name is Trevor Horn, I have been the high school sports multimedia reporter here at The Californian and BVarsity since 2014 and this is my second year covering the state championships here at Rabobank.
But, like everyone else in the building, we are all anticipating this new format this weekend.
Both the boys and girls tournament is now here in Bakersfield over the next three days.
First up today at 9 a.m. is the championship first round for the girls. Then at 11:30, the girls will run through the second round and will be done for the day at that point.
The boys hit the mats for the first time in their opening pigtail rounds at 1 p.m. spread out over the 10 mats here.
The boys first round then will begin at 2:30 and lead into the second round at 6 p.m. and the consolation pigtails will begin at 7:30 and we should be all done here with day one by 9 p.m.
Follow along we navigate this first day together. And of course, happy wrestling.
11:50 a.m. - In the second round at 106, Ridgeview's Genesis Quirarte also advances to the second round with a first period pin of Emile Gonzalez from San Lorenzo-Arroyo. Quirarte will wrestle No. 1 seed Adrienna Turner from Davis in the quarterfinals tomorrow at 3 p.m.
11:48 a.m. - The girls second round has begun. First up locally is Frontier freshman Jacqueline Hernandez going against Kristal Betanzo from Upland-Hillside. Hernandez, the 8-seed is the favorite to move onto the quarterfinals tomorrow 3 p.m.
This time around, Hernandez has Brett Clark and Kirk Moore in her corner here on Mat 7.
End 1: Hernandez leads 2-0.
Another takedown for Hernandez and leads 4-0.
Hernandez gets the pin with four seconds left in the second and the Frontier freshman advances to the quarterfinals tomorrow and will see No. 1 seed Cristelle Rodriguez from Clovis-Buchanan.
11:29 p.m. - The last two locals in the first round for the girls are both pinned in the opening period of their matches. Golden Valley senior Macy Bullard and Foothill freshman Yasmin Medrano will both move down to the consolation bracket tomorrow morning at 9 a.m.
11:25 a.m. - In the 189 opening round, Golden Valley Kayvette Osorio is tied 2-2 with Stephanie Gandera from Sacramento-Natomas.
Osorio wins it, 3-2, and advances.
Osorio elects bottom and gets a quick escape and has a 3-2 lead.
11:19 a.m. - Ridgeview freshman Maliya Castillo in on the mat at 170. Castillo loses to No. 6 Jessica Gutierrez from Serra in a 9-5 decision.
10:59 a.m. - With just three more locals left here in the girls opening round at state, Kern County has six locals heading to the championship bracket second round at 11:30.
At 106, Frontier's Jacqueline Hernandez; at 106, Ridgeview's Genesis Quirarte; at 131, Golden Valley's Aliana Lefotu; at 150, South's Sharei Donis and at 160, Stockdale's Ehireme Ohens.
10:56 a.m. - South senior Shareni Donis is on Mat 7 in the 150 pound opening round against Sierra Van Rossem from Newark Memorial.
The two are tied 2-2 in the second period.
Donis gets three near fall points and now leads 5-2 heading into the third.
Three more near fall points for Donis and has an 8-2 lead. She is dominating this match. Three more and Donis is major decision territory now.
South High senior Shareni Donis, a 3-time Masters champion, moves on in the 150 weight class with an 11-2 major decision victory.
10:51 a.m. - At 143 pounds, Ridgeview senior Marian Perez, coming off her Masters title last weekend, opens up state tournament action with a pin over Lea Navalez from Heritage. So far, four locals have advanced to the second round of the championship bracket.
10:28 a.m. - We've got about 10 minutes until another local is in the first round, so I am going to head down to the floor for a bit. Stand by. Will update when I get back up here.
10:24 a.m. - It appears that 160 pounds, Stockdale sophomore Ehireme Ohens gets a huge break as No. 1 seed Katja Osteen from West Hills-Chaminade has defaulted out of the tournament. Will seek the reasoning. That's really big.
10:18 a.m. - At 131, Foothill's Jessica Marnriquez did not make the tournament after breaking her ankle in practice.
But Golden Valley's Aliana Lefotu advances to the second round with a pin over Noami Cortez from Delhi.
10:15 a.m. - North freshman Yasmine Scherer loses by fall in the opening round at 126 to Niya Gaines from Stockton-Bear Creek.
10:13 a.m. - East High senior Cindy Pelayo is seeking a second state medal. But trails Nile Jernigan from Cerritos 4-2 in second round.
Jernigan leads Pelayo 10-4 heading into the third period.
And East's Cindy Peleyo, the No. 7 seed, is upset in a 12-5 decision.
10:03 a.m. - Two Kern County unseeded wrestlers are in the 121 pound bracket. West senior Jamae Barnes goes up against Adriana Lopez from Upper Lake and Mira Monte freshman Yazmine Perez goes against No. 7 Samantha Barragan from Hemet.
Barnes is pinned and will have to wait until the consolation round tomorrow morning to get back on the mat.
Over here on Mat 5, Mira Monte freshman Yazmine Perez looking for the upset. Leads Barragan 4-1 after one period.
In the mat right next to Perez, East High senior Cindy Pelayo is on Mat 4 at 126.
Barranga comes back and pins Perez in the second round in a flurry. The upset didn't happen.
9:48 a.m. - The Juarez cousins from Foothill are the two locals coming up. Ariana Juarez at 116 is on mat 2 and Kendra Juarez at 111 still in staging. Likely on Mat 10.
No. 2 seed Danielle Garcia from Corona pins Kendra Juarez from Foothill with 24 seconds left in first round at 111. Juarez will not wrestle again until tomorrow morning's consolation round.
Ariana Juarez from Foothill will also have her first day finish early. Lost 6-0 to Veronica Machain from Birmingham.
9:35 a.m. - There was one upset at 106 pounds with No. 7 Carmen Perez of Windor losing to Makayla Breceda from Norco in the opening round.
9:25 a.m. - No upsets in the opening rounds here at 101 with all eight seeded girls wrestlers advancing to round 2 that will begin at 11:30 a.m.
9:21 a.m. - The next Kern County wrestler up is Ridgeview's Genesis Quirarte at 106. The Central Section Masters champion is in match 2020 on Mat 10 against Ajayzee Zaballos from Castro Valley. Quirarte is the No. 8 seed.
Quick takedown for Quirarte and has a 2-0 lead 30 seconds in.
Quirarte now leads 5-0 after one.
Another takedown for Quirarte in the second and has a 7-0 lead.
Heading into the final round, Quirarte continues to lead 7-0.
Ridgeview junior Genesis Quirarte advances to the second round here at state with a pin with 14 seconds left in the match.
9:10 a.m. - The staging for the girls opening round is being called out first. Frontier freshman Jacqueline Hernandez is up early on mat 4 in the 101-pound weight class.
But let me take this time to applaud Izzy Garcia from East High for an outstanding National Anthem rendition. Wow factor.
Frontier coaches Brett Clark and Carlo Franciotti with Hernandez before her match against Rayna Prasad from Santa Monica.
Midway through the second round, Hernandez, the 8-seed as a freshman, is leading 9-5.
And Frontier freshman Jacqueline Hernandez wins here opening round match at 101 with a 9-6 decision.
