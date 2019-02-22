Welcome one and all back to the BVarsity CIF State Wrestling live blog for the second of the three-day wrestling championships here at Rabobank.
We have the pig-tail consolation brackets for the boys and girls beginning at 9 a.m.
All of the Kern County girls that did not win their morning consolation brackets Thursday are in the pig-tail round because all seven that made it to the second round advanced to the quarterfinals today. Boys and girls quarterfinals begin at 3 p.m.
Here are the times of each rounds today with mats 1-5 all girl mats with 6-10 all boys today.
All 17 Kern County girls wrestlers are still alive and only two of the 28 boys were eliminated.
Happy wrestling, all.
1:45 p.m. - So it appears they are running the consolation round that was supposed to start at 6 p.m. now. Not sure how they will get them all in before quarterfinals that are now scheduled for 2 p.m., but we shall see.
If so, the first up locally might be East senior Cindy Pelayo in the girls 126 consolation bracket.
1:32 p.m. - The last two local boys to wrestle in this round of consolations are Jack Pafford from Frontier and McFarland's Gerald Aispuro at 220.
Pafford is wrestling David Barela from Northview and Aispuro is wreslting Chris Island from Vacaville. Pafford lost in a 2-0 decision and is eliminated.
Aispuro trails 4-0 after first period. Aispuro is pinned in the second period and is eliminated.
1:28 p.m. - Ridgeview freshman Maliya Castillo is the final girls local in the consolation bracket to wrestle. She's going against Sophie Garcia of La Canada at 170.
Tied 0-0 after one. Castillo gets the escape point in the second and leads 1-0 in the third. Garcia gets the escape in the third and we are tied 1-1 heading to OT.
And Castillo wins and advances with a 2-1 OT decision. She began wrestling three months ago.
With that, on the girls side, there are seven Kern County quarterfinalists and Castillo and East's Cindy Pelayo (126) in the consolation bracket.
1:10 p.m. - Next up on Mat 10 is BHS' Jordan Annis against Donivan Giangregorio of San Andreas-Calavaras.
Annis wins it by an 8-3 decision and advances.
12:52 p.m. - On Mat 8, Frontier's Christian Landin is going against Cole Chapman of Vacaville in the 170 consolation bracket.
Chapman is pinned in the first minute of the match and like his brother, Jose, the season is complete.
12:45 p.m. - Appears Ridgeview senior John Bordon has forfeited out of the 182 consolation round. His season is complete.
12:44 p.m. - At 152, BHS' Adrian Gonzalez is going against Corey Williford of Palo Cedro-Foothill.
Gonzalez spins out and secures two points with the takedown and leads 3-0 in the first.
Gonzalez on the mat in pain. Looking at his right leg. He's and still leads 3-0 after one. Gonzalez with three nearfall points in second and leads 8-1.
Gonzalez pins Williford and the BHS senior advances in consolation round.
12:35 p.m.- Frontier's Jose Landin and Matt Rodriguez of Santa Maria-Righetti are in overtime in their 145 consolation match.
Rodriguez getting tended to. Looking at his right ankle. He's up. 49 seconds left in first OT. Landin's attempt at a takedown just out of reach. On to second OT.
Landin gets an escape leads 4-3. One more 30 second OT round. Rodriguez gets the escape. Tied 4-4. Rodriguez flips Landin in finals three seconds for the 6-4 win. Landin is eliminated in heart-breaking fashion.
12:16 p.m. - East High senior Cindy Pelayo's season continues here in the 126 consolation bracket. Pinned Chloe Desouza of Birmingham.
12:13 p.m. - Frontier senior Ryan Morphis getting looked at by medical staff here on Mat 8 during his 128 consolation round. Right hand is wrapped. Still going. Up 3-2 over Jacob Peralta of Vacaville with a 6-2 lead heading to the third period. Morphis wins 6-3 and advances.
12:08 p.m. - North freshman Yasmine Scherer was just eliminated out of the 126 consolation bracket. Great run for someone that had a brain tumor removed two years ago.
12:05 p.m. - Frontier junior Garrett Fletcher advances by fall in the 132 boys consolation bracket. He will wrestle against around 5:30 p.m against BHS' Cade Lucio. We've seen this match before.
12:01 p.m. - At 132 on the boys side, BHS junior Cade Lucio advances to this evening's consolation bracket while on the girls side at 121, West's Jamae Barnes and Mira Monte's Yazmine Perez were both eliminated.
11:51 a.m - There are 10 Kern County boys wrestlers still alive in consolations. For BHS, it's Cade Lucio (132), Adrian Gonzalez (152) and Jordan Annis (182).
Frontier has Garrett Fletcher (132), Ryan Morphis (138), Jose Landin (145), Christian Landin (170) and Jack Pafford (220).
Ridgeview's John Bordon (182) and McFarland's Gerardo Aispuro (220) wrestling in this round.
On girls side in consolation bracket, West's Jamae Barnes (121), Yazmine Perez from Mira Monte (121), North's Yasmine Scherer (126), East's Cindy Pelayo (126) and Ridgeview's Maliya Castillo (170) alive in this round.
11:44 a.m. - At 170 on the girls side, Ridgeview freshman Maliya Castillo advances at 170 in the consolation bracket.
11:40 a.m. - The tournament is running one hour ahead of schedule, so it was just announced the quarterfinals are set for 2 p.m.
11:39 a.m. - Sorry for the delay folks, the powers to be have done zero justice in getting a properly working wifi inside Rabobank Arena, so I am actually in the convention center updating the live blog.
Frontier's Jack Pafford advanced in the 220 pig-tail consolation bracket Aurek Boutte from Palm Springs.
At 285, Kern Valley's Jacob Lightner has been eliminated at 285.
At 235 on the girls side, Golden Valley's Macy Bullard and Foothill's Yasmin Medrano were both eliminated.
10:55 a.m. - McFarland's Gerardo Aispuro advances at 220 with a first round pin over Noah Turcio of Granada Hills. Aispuro will wrestle Chris Island from Vacaville.
10:51 a.m. - Ridgeview senior John Bordon doing what he did last season, and surviving in the 182 consolation bracket. Beat Marino Balinton from San Francisco-Galileo 10-5. Bordon will wrestle Rudy Garcia from Selma.
10:36 a.m. - At 160, BHS' Jaden Sanchez is eliminated after an 11-6 decision loss to Evan Myrtue of Merced-El Capitan.
10:34 a.m. - At 170, Frontier's Christian Landin advances with a pin of Zane Hake from San Jose-Bellarmine Prep. Landin will wrestle Cole Chapman of Vacaville.
Also at 170, Ridgeview's Justin Spainhoward was eliminated in a 4-0 decision to Austin Frantzich of Clovis.
10:20 a.m. - At 152, BHS' Andrian Gonzalez advances with a 1-0 decision over Braden Smelser from Valencia. Gonzalez will wrestle Corey Williford from Palo Cedro-Foothill.
10:10 a.m. - Centennial's Zachary Wills is eliminated at 145 by fall to Saul Gonzalez of Salinas-Palma.
10:08 a.m. - Golden Valley sophomore Dominic Leon is eliminated after a 5-3 overtime decision to Tyler Sepulveda from Selma.
Leon's teammate Ernesto Machado is also eliminated at 145 after a loss by fall to Logan Sumulong from Concord-De La Salle.
10:03 a.m. - Frontier's Ryan Morphis advances in the boys 138 consolation round with an 8-1 decision over Noah Tolentino from Poway.
Morphis will wrestle Patrick Rowland from West Hills-Chaminade.
10 a.m. - East High senior Cindy Pelayo pinned Destiny Torres Los Banos at 126. Pelayo advances and will wrestle Chloe Desouza from Birmingham.
9:56 a.m. - Two locals on the mat at boys 132-pound consolations. BHS' Cade Lucio advances in an 8-5 decision over Daniel Heller Beverly Hills.
Lucio will wrestle Noah Mirelez of Patterson.
Frontier's Garrett Fletcher also advances with a 9-4 decision over Jude Miranda Hanford.
Fletcher will wrestle Jacob Peralta from Vacaville.
9:51 a.m. - On girls side, at 121, Mira Monte's Yazmine Perez advances with an 8-6 decision over Hailey Chapman from Rim of the World.
Perez will see Mykhala Bagler of Elk Grove.
At 126, North freshman Yasmine Scherer advances by injury default to the next consolation round.
Scherer will wrestle Dyanna Gutierrez of Fairfield-Armijo.
9:41 a.m. - At 116 on the girls side, Foothill's Ariana Juarez is eliminated after getting pinned by Kaelyn Siason from Salinas-Everett Alvarez.
9:40 a.m. - Got some good news for locals, finally after 40 minutes of wrestling as West's Jamae Barnes advances after pinning Taylor Micallef from Half Moon Bay at 121.
Barnes is wrestling Ashley Wang from Palo Alto in the next round at noon.
9:32 a.m. - Foothill's Kendra Juarez was eliminated at 111 after losing by fall to Abriana Martinez from Downey.
9:25 a.m. - Here on Mat 6, Frontier's Jay T Appleton is eliminated at 120 pounds after a 6-1 decision to Lorenzo Arreloa of Dinuba.
This morning session is not for the faint of heart.
9:16 a.m. - On the girls side, Foothill's Heyday Albarron has been eliminated at 106 in a 15-3 decision to Sara Vela of Branham.
9:08 a.m. - First local eliminations today are Frontier's Josh Acala, lost in a 9-1 major decision to Jake Quintana from Valencia at 106, and BHS' Ashton Onsurez was pined in the first period at 113 by Martin Chavez from Orange Cove.
8:59 a.m. - Clovis-Buchanan is out in front for the boys team title with 101 points with Gilroy in second with 72 and Poway is in third with 64. Bakersfield is top local in 9th with 40.5 points and Frontier is 11th with 38.5.
San Fernando is in the lead on the girls side with 39 points with Albany and Menlo Atherton tied for second with 34. Ridgeview is top local with 16 points.
And with that, the pig-tail consolation rounds.
9 a.m. - Consolation Round 1 for the girls and third round of consolations for the boys.
Noon - Second round of consolation for boys and girls
3 p.m. - Boys and girls consolation brackets
6 p.m. - Third round of consolations for the day
7:30 - Final round of consolation brackets of the day
