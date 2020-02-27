Welcome to the BVarsityLive live blog for the 2020 CIF Wrestling State Championships. The girls tournament is underway as nine local wrestlers advanced to the winner's bracket in the opening round. Updates will be posted below throughout the rest of the day.
• The day opened with a stunner as Paige Morales of Fresno-Central, the No. 1 seed at 101, lost by fall to Abbeygae Cabuag of Sobrato High in 3:09. 106 also saw a major upset as third-seeded Carmen Perez of Windsor lost a 5-4 tiebreaker to Shanthie Del Toro of Shanthie
• Frontier's Alyssa Valdvia has proven herself worth of the No. 1 ranking at the 106 weight class. After beating Prethy Enriquez of Kennedy in a 13-0 major decision in her opening match, she pinned Liv Villanueva of Northgate with 35 seconds remaining in the second period of her second match. Valdivia's Titan teammate Jacqueline Hernandez won her opening match, but fell by a 7-0 decision to Kiely Tabaldo of Menlo Atherton in the second round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.