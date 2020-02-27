Welcome to the BVarsityLive live blog for the 2020 CIF Wrestling State Championships. The girls tournament is underway as nine local wrestlers advanced to the winner's bracket in the opening round. Updates will be posted below throughout the rest of the day.
• 4:55 p.m. Frontier's Josh Acala suffers a near fall in the second period and can't recover, eventually getting pinned with 29 seconds remaining in the third period against No. 6 Brock Bobzien of Poway at 113.
• 4:44 p.m. No. 1 heavyweight Josiah Hill of Bakersfield become the seventh Driller to reach the third round, pinning Horner Wolfgang of Imperial in just 1:22.
* 4:42 p.m.. At 220, Frontier's Ty Shepherd and Bakersfield's Justin Darter each advance. Shepherd edges Eric Hayward of Vacaville 4-3 while Darter pinned Fernie Reyes of San Pasqual
4:21 p.m. No. 14 Juan Alonso of Kennedy survived for a 6-5 win over Jakob Edwards of Cypress at 182., Centennial's Alex Valle was pinned 34 seconds into his 182-pound match with Birmingham's Jairo Rivera.
• 4:18 p.m. Chritian Landin of Frontier, the 10th-ranked wrestler at 170, pinned Sylmar's Abraham Vivanco in 56 seconds
• 4:10 p.m. Dominick Leon of Golden Valley falls 7-3 to Trent Munoz of Valencia at 255.
• 3:55 p.m. No. 14 Jaden Sanchez of Bakersfield moves on, defeating Toure Hendrick of Folsom 9-5 at 160.
• 3:36 p.m. At 145, No. 10 Garrett Fletcher of Frontier crushes Austin Morgan of Vacaville for a major decision 15-1. Elsewhere in the class, Javier Ocampo of North falls to Luke Gayer of Calvary Chapel 6-1 and James Juarez of Bakersfield is pinned by Ceasar Garza of Oakdale.
• 3:20 p.m. At 138 pounds No. 7 Cade Lucio earns a 4-0 win over Franklin's Ammar Khan while Luke Combs of Frontier is pinned by Rowland's Alex Ramirez late in the first period.
• 3:08 p.m. BHS gets another wrestler through on the championship side, as Jacob Spears holds off Adam Arenas of Lincoln 4-3 at 126. Spears' Driller teammate McKay East falls 15-2 to MJ Gaitan of Temecula Valley at 132.
• 3 p.m. Golden Valley's Everardo Rueda is pinned with 13 seconds remaining in the second period by Esperanza's Aaron Nagao.
• 2:53 p.m. Anthony Ornelaz of North advances via forfeit at 126.
• 2:50 p.m. Bakersfield's Noah Ozuna wins a back-and-forth 120-pound match with Russell Nickerson of Quincy, riding a late reversal to a 10-8 win. Elsewhere in the class, Foothill's Shane Corona falls 9-0 to Michael Bigler of Riordan.
• 2:34 p.m. Frontier's Josh Acala gets a two-point escape just before the second period ends, then holds Devin Avedissian of Temecula Valley the entire third period to win 4-2 at 113. In the same class, Bakersfield's Andrew Diaz falls 12-2 to Luis Ortiz of Calary Chapel.
• 2:23 p.m. Frontier's Josh Landin advances by forfeit at 132. Landin is ranked 13th in the class.
• 2:02 p.m. Jarad Priest of Bakersfield, the No. 4 wrestler at 170, earns a 22-7 tech fall win over Gabe Guzman of Oak Ridge to open his tournament. His 195-pound teammate Chente Trujillo loses by pinfall against top-ranked Guillermo Escobedo of Los Altos
• 1:50 p.m. Garces' Tye Monteiro is pinned in 54 seconds by Chase Saldate of Gilroy, the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 152. Bakersfield's Tye DJ Weimer also falls in his 152 opener, as second-ranked Sonny Santiago of St. John Bosco pinned him in 1:45.
• 1:32 p.m. Garrett Fletcher of Frontier, the 10th seed at 145, wins his first match, pinning Jose Gutierrez of Brawley in just 1:24.
• 1:05 p.m. Centennial's Ashton Onsurez is pinned by Justin Rodriguez of Palm Dessert in 20 seconds at 113 pounds.
• 1 p.m. We are underway with the boys tournament.
• 12:42 p.m. With a team score of 39, James Logan ends the opening session with a one-point lead over San Fernando in team scoring. Boys tournament is up next, scheduled to start at 1 p.m.
• 12:40 p.m. The opening session of the girl's tournament wraps with four local wrestlers undefeated. Frontier's Alyssa Valdia (106), Bakersfield's Orianna Morales (143), Stockdale's Ehireme Ohens (160) and Ridgeview's Maliya Castillo (170) are all 2-0 thus far.
• Monique Bravo of Ridgeview goes down at 2:35, pinned in 1:01 by Lilly McCoy of Casa Grande.
• Gracile Lane of Centennial is pinned by Hollie Espinoza of Rancho Cotate 51 seconds into the second round of the 189 class.
• No. 5 Maliya Castillo improves to 2-0 at 170 after pinning Sofia Ambrosio of Rancho Buena Vista in just 51 seconds.
• No. 6 Ehireme Ohens of Stockdale ups her record to 2-0 with a 6-3 decision against Brianna Abrica of San Lorenzo at 160.
• Golden Valley's Aliana Lefotu falls in the second round of the 137-pound class in a tight 3-2 decision to Natalie Castenada of. San Fernando.
• Bakersfield High School's Orianna Morales advances with her second pinfall of the day, taking down Gracie Kirazian of Wilson Lb in 3:59
• Yazmine Perez of Mira Monte is pinned in 1:02 of her second round match against Kelly Escamilla.
• The day opened with a stunner as Paige Morales of Fresno-Central, the No. 1 seed at 101, lost by fall to Abbeygae Cabuag of Sobrato High in 3:09. 106 also saw a major upset as third-seeded Carmen Perez of Windsor lost a 5-4 tiebreaker to Shanthie Del Toro of Shanthie
• Frontier's Alyssa Valdvia has proven herself worth of the No. 1 ranking at the 106 weight class. After beating Prethy Enriquez of Kennedy in a 13-0 major decision in her opening match, she pinned Liv Villanueva of Northgate with 35 seconds remaining in the second period of her second match. Valdivia's Titan teammate Jacqueline Hernandez won her opening match, but fell by a 7-0 decision to Kiely Tabaldo of Menlo Atherton in the second round.
(1) comment
The day begans with everyone trying to stay 3 feet away from each other and avoiding any handshaking! Yiles!!!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.