Welcome one and all to the big show today at Rabobank Arena.
I am Trevor Horn, the high school sports multimedia reporter back for the third and final day of this new format at the first combined CIF State Boys and Girls Wrestling Championships.
Kern County has three semifinals with Frontier senior Max Aguirre at 160 pounds and Bakersfield sophomore Justin Darter at 220. On the girls side, Ridgeview junior Genesis Quirarte is the lone local girl in the semifinals at 106.
The semifinals begin at 9 a.m. and the finals are set for both boys and girls at the same time at 5 p.m.
Happy wrestling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.