Welcome everyone to the Central Section Masters boys and girls wrestling live blog.
This is a first.
With girls championship tournament in the same venue as the boys here for the first time, the gym at Lemoore High is packed.
It's championship day for the boys with semifinals slated for 11 a.m. and finals are slated for 5.
Girls will run one championship round and one round of consolation rounds today. The biggest difference is the boys are 32-person brackets and only 16 in the girls.
Of note locally, Cole Reyes has injury defaulted out of the semifinals. The Frontier senior hurt his right ankle last night, but said he will be good to go for state next week.
Stay tuned for updates throughout the day.
As we run through the fourth round of consolation brackets on the boys side, the winners automatically qualify for state while the losers fall back into a win-or-go home fifth round of consolations.
10:47 a.m. - Ridgeview's John Bordon injury defaults out of the consolation round at 182. If he returns, will have to win round 5 to qualify for state.
10:45 a.m. - Three more state qualifier have come in for Kern County wrestlers. BHS' Jarad Priest pinned Rowdy Brand from Clovis North at 170 and also in that weight class, Frontier's Christian Landin pinned Ridgeview's Justin Spainhoward to qualify.
At 160, BHS junior Jaden Sanchez is a state qualifier with a 10-6 decision over Isaiah Hernandez of Selma.
Rough start for Golden Valley as Ernesto Machado will be wrestling for his season in the final round of consolation after losing to Nick Martino of Clovis, 13-8 at 145.
BHS senior Adrian Gonzalez is a state qualifier after beating Raymond Torres of South at the 1:09 mark. Like the rest of the round, the losers have to win the fifth round of consolations to qualify for state. This the toughest section tournament in California.
At 160, Highland's Christian Hernandez loses to Mikelli Chiaramonte of Clovis via fall.
Locally, at 106, Josh Acala lost to Matthew Terrence of Clovis High in a 11-2 major decision. Acala will need to win out to qualify for state.
Wasco's Rodrigo Lopez loses at 113 in a 9-6 decision to Giovani Madrigal of Madera.
Ashton Onsurez of Bakersfield lost in a 3-2 decision to Javier Castro of Dinuba at 113.
Foothill's Shane Corona lost 4-3 to Roman Garcia of Visalia-El Diamnte at 113.
Frontier's Jay T Appleton lost in a 4-3 decision to Jesse Gayton of Lemoore at 120.
BHS' MacKay East was pinned by Clovis West's Raul Valdovinos at 126.
Liberty's Colton Hunt was pinned by Wyatt Bedrosian of Coalinga at 126.
However, at 132, Frontier junior Garrett Fletcher punches his ticket to state with a second round pin of Alex Rodriguez from Visalia-Redwood.
Arvin's Valentin Marin appears to have his season come to a sudden end with an injury default at 138. Was seeded going into the tournament and was a favorite to qualify for state. Tough end.
Also at 138, Golden Valley sophomore Dominick Leon lost to Tyler Sepulveda of Selma in a 1-0 decision.
Centennial's Zachary Wills is a state qualifier after beating Jose Landin of Frontier 7-6 at 145.
Also at 145, Stockdale's David Lopez was pinned in the third round by Abheybir Sekhon of Fresno-Central.
That gets you caught up.
10:20 a.m. - As the morning consolation round for the boys rolls on, man, it's packed in here. Almost worry that the fire marshall might show. But that likely won't happen with the west side bleachers still folded up. Just feels more compact because of the extra mats and stand room-only crowd right now.
Wrestle on.
10:03 a.m. - The fourth round of the boys consolations has just begun with the opening round for the girls coming afterwards at the same time as the boys semifinals.
Here are the semifinals match-ups on the boys side.
106 pounds
Richard Figueroa, Selma vs Noah Arsitio, Clovis North
Dominic Mendez, Santa-Maria Righetti vs Jack Gioffee, Clovis-Buchanan
113
Tristan Lujan, Selma vs Justin Mouritsen, Clovis
Hayden Zinkin, Clovis North vs Carlos Negrete, Jr., Buchanan
120
Maximo Renteria, Buchanan vs Brandon Paulson, Clovis
Jacob Rivera, Selma vs Joey Cruz, Clovis North
126
Devin Murphy, Clovis North vs Hunter Leake, Buchanan
Wayne Joint, Lemoore vs Cole Reyes, Frontier (Reyes has injury defaulted)
132
Ryan Franco, Clovis North vs Cade Lucio, Bakersfield
Jonathon Viveros, Kingsburg vs Giano Petrucelli, Clovis
138
Tyler Deen, Buchanan vs Zach Watts, Clovis North
Ryan Morphis, Frontier vs Andrew Bloemhof, Bakersfield
145
Dawson Sihavong, Fresno-Bullard vs Vito Cuttone, Clovis North
Brock Rogers, Corcoran vs Joseph Martin, Buchanan
152
Jace Luchau, Selma vs Don BeniBanduegna, Santa Maria-Righetti
Rey Raiz, Buchanan vs Max Anderson, Clovis
160
Matthew Olguin, Buchanan vs Will Kloster, Lemoore
Nicholas Zavala, Tulare-Mission Oak vs Max Aguirre, Frontier
170
Christian Rodriguez, Selma vs Rocco Contino, Buchanan
Daniel Long, Dinuba vs Mark Cardwell, Porterville-Monache
182
Trent Tracy, Frontier vs Felipe Rodriguez, Clovis West
Jordan Annis, Bakersfield vs. Tyler Gianakopulos, Clovis
195
Jadon Martin, Buchanan vs Frederick Sayles, Clovis
Ty Shepherd, Frontier vs Bo Jackson, Kingsburg
220
Jacob Good, Clovis vs Mateo Morales, Clovis West
Bear Nunley, Tulare Union vs Justin Darter, Bakersfield
285
Josiah Hill, Bakersfield vs Jacob Lightner, Kern Valley
Jonah Schmidtke, Clovis East vs Travone Houston, Hanford
