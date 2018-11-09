It's the semifinals of the Central Section football playoffs. Follow our live scoreboard from tonight's games in and around Kern County:
Friday
D-I
No. 12 Fresno-Bullard 25 at No. 4 Bakersfield 51 F
No. 6 Clovis 20 at No. 3 Liberty 42 F
D-II
No. 8 Garces 24 at No. 1 Tulare Union 34 F
No. 11 Frontier 16 at No. 3 Santa Maria-Righetti 33 F
D-III
No. 11 West 7 at No. 3 Kingsburg 35 F
No. 10 Highland 7 at No. 2 Bakersfield Christian 49 F
D-IV
No. 8 Wasco 20 at No. 1 Porterville 7 F
D-V
No. 9 Dos Palos 22 at No. 1 Shafter 50 F
No. 6 Arvin 20 at No. 3 Kennedy 44 F
D-VI
Semifinals
No. 5 California City 6 No. 1 Strathmore 27 F
