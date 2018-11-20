A total of 46 Kern County athletes will take the start line beginning at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at the CIF State Cross Country Championships at Woodward Park in Fresno.
First up are Stockdale teammates Marcus Mota and Adham Maher in the boys Division I race. Mota, who is seeking his first state medal in cross country and track and field, is a favorite to finish in the top 10.
There are six teams, including five that won Central Section championships last week, taking to the course. Ridgeview boys leads the way as a favorite to win the D-III championships. If the Wolf Pack do win, it would be the first for a county program since McFarland won the boys D-IV title in 2001.
It would mark the first for a cross country program from Bakersfield.
Boys
Division I (8:30 a.m.)
Stockdale: Marcus Mota, Adham Maher
D-II (9 a.m.)
Highland: Jacob Yagers
Liberty: Adam Duncan, Jaden Hart, Nick Lopez, Joseph Mikhail, Jacob Resendez, Cade Stegall
D-III (10:30 a.m.)
Ridgeview: Ased Adus, Jordann Bueno, Alex Cuevas, Bryan Gaxiola, Jose Gonzalez, Jonah Molina, Gerardo Molina
D-IV (12:30 p.m.)
West: Braden Baptista, Brandon Chairez, Victor Chavez, Osmar Duarte, Anthony Duran, Andrew Jara, Alex Jimenez
D-V (11:30 a.m.)
California City: Junior Arana, Ethan Escamilla, Dillion Glasener, Cesar Hernandez, Chris Lawson, Tony Nava Hernandez, Justin Sample
Frazier Mountain: Aden Wiebers
Girls
D-I (9:30 a.m.)
McFarland: Hilda Gonzalez
D-III (Noon)
Wasco: Alejandra Birrueta, Alondra Hernandez, Crystal Raya, Sayra Raya, Elizabet Reyes, Ixchel Sanchez
D-IV (11 a.m.)
Highland: Alexa Coburn, Ysabel Gamon, Julie Johnson, Neyda Martinez, Madelyn Melason, Crystal Torrecillas, Haley Ulloa
Here are the top 20 times posted by Kern County runners at the Central Section championships last week.
Boys
Marcus Mota, Stockdale, D-I, 15:25.90 *
Alex Cuevas, Ridgeview, D-III, 15:40.68 *
Bryan Gaxiola, Ridgeview, D-III, 15:42.47 *
Adham Maher, Stockdale, D-I, 15:45.99 *
Jacob Resendez, Liberty, D-II, 15:47.15 *
Aded Adus, Ridgeview, D-III, 16:00.57 *
Gerardo Moreno, Ridgeview, D-III, 16:01.03 *
Joseph Mikhail, Liberty, D-II, 16:05.57 *
Jacob Yagers, Highland, D-II, 16:20.20 *
Jonah Molina, Ridgeview, D-III, 16:21.64 *
Anmol Mrinal Lakhotia, Centennial, D-I 16:22.46
Ethan Jones, Liberty, D-II, 16:22.63 *
Jaden Hart, Liberty, D-II, 16:28.87 *
Francis Johnson, Foothill, D-III, 16:32.01
Nathan Jones, Centennial, D-I, 16:32.22
Zackary Woods, Frontier, D-III, 16:37.53
Nathanael Rodriguez, East, D-III, 16:42.91
Adam Duncan, Liberty, D-II, 16:49.11 *
Mario Gutierrez, Highland, D-II, 16:52.63
Victor Chavez, West, D-IV, 16:53.99 *
*state qualifier
Girls
Hilda Gonzalez, McFarland, D-I, 18:27.89 *
Maddie Baytosh, Centennial, D-I, 19:24.38
Dede Salcedo, McFarland, D-I, 19:30.56
Haley Ulloa, Highland, D-IV, 19:35.25 *
Sayra Ray, Wasco, D-III, 19:36.80 *
Kayli Gonzlaes, McFarland, D-I, 19:49.32
Allison Staricka, Centennial, D-I, 19:53.43
Nickie Sanchez, Liberty, D-II, 20:13.06
Ellen Palmgren, Liberty, D-II, 20:24.21
Kaitlyn Hernandez, McFarland, D-I, 20:31.24
Valeria Valdez, Wasco, D-III, 20:31.47 *
Jocleyn Vasquez, McFarland, D-I, 20:33.42
Crystal Torrecillas, Highland, D-IV, 20:39.57 *
Rebecca Vanderpoel, Liberty, D-II, 20:42.39
Allie Arretche, Garces, D-III, 20:46.48
Cori Fanucchi, Bakersfield, D-I, 20:44.27
Brianna Valles, McFarland, D-I, 20:46.96
Ysabel Gamon, Highland, D-IV, 20:56.47 *
Isabella Medina, Stockdale, D-I, 20:57.83
Crystal Raya, Wasco, D-III, 21:06.85 *
*state qualifier
