Below is a list of local student-athletes signing with Division I college programs on Wednesday. Did we miss anyone? Email omissions to sports_staff@bakersfield.com.
Ryan Aguilar, Liberty, football, Army
Ethan Benham, Bakersfield High, soccer, Cal State Northridge
Jarrett Brannen, Bakersfield High, baseball, San Francisco State
Ellie Cruz, Centennial, water polo, Cal Baptist
Ivan Garza, Kennedy, football, Sacramento State (FCS)
Alexa Schacher, Liberty, track and field, Cal State Bakersfield
Jessianne Solis, Highland, track and field, Cal State Bakersfield
Colby Warkentin, Centennial, football, Fresno State
Daniel Viveros, Liberty, track and field, Ole Miss
