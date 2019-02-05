Cenn_clovis west

Centennial tight end Colby Warkentin pulls in a first half pass against Clovis West cornerback Dakota Helms during a 2017 game. Warkentin will sign with Fresno State on Wednesday as a defensive end.

 Californian file photo

Below is a list of local student-athletes signing with Division I college programs on Wednesday. Did we miss anyone? Email omissions to sports_staff@bakersfield.com.

Ryan Aguilar, Liberty, football, Army

Ethan Benham, Bakersfield High, soccer, Cal State Northridge

Jarrett Brannen, Bakersfield High, baseball, San Francisco State

Ellie Cruz, Centennial, water polo, Cal Baptist

Ivan Garza, Kennedy, football, Sacramento State (FCS)

Alexa Schacher, Liberty, track and field, Cal State Bakersfield

Jessianne Solis, Highland, track and field, Cal State Bakersfield

Colby Warkentin, Centennial, football, Fresno State

Daniel Viveros, Liberty, track and field, Ole Miss

