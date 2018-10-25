It took a few minutes for the nerves to dissipate, but once they did there was no stopping the Mira Monte volleyball team.

The Lions claimed their first-ever volleyball playoff victory, sweeping visiting Orange Cove 25-10, 25-16, 25-14 in Central Section, Division IV, first-round action on Thursday night.

Top-seeded Mira Monte (30-4-1), led by middle blockers Emily Hernandez and Jennifer Corona, completely dominated the net from start to finish.

Hernandez, a 6-foot junior, paced the Lions in kills with 18. Corona, a 5-foot-11 senior had eight kills and two blocks to help Mira Monte extend its winning streak to 13 matches.

No. 16 Orange Cove (6-17-2) led the first set 7-6 after a net violation by the Lions. The Titans advantage was short-lived as Hernandez answered with back-to-back kills that sparked a 12-1 run by Mira Monte.

"We started off kind of rough," Hernandez said. "The nerves kind of got to us at the beginning, but overall we played really good."

Mira Monte coach Jenae Long could tell that her team was nervous at the start of the match.

"You could see it on their faces," Long said. "This is something new to them...They were nervous, but once we settled down we got into a groove. They worked the kinks out pretty quickly."

The Lions never trailed in Game 2, wearing down Orange Cove with solid defense, stellar passing by setter Angelina Bolanos, and the spectacular play of their front line.

Game 3 was much of the same, through Mira Monte trailed briefly, 5-4, before scoring 21 of the next 30 points to seal the victory.

"They were pretty set on getting a victory," Long said. "They know they have to give it their all practice after practice after practice...They're playing like they want to win the game at our practices, and it's showing."

Bolanos finished with 26 assists. Samantha Perez had nine digs and five aces for the Lions, who were 0-4 in the playoffs prior to beating the Titans.

Last year Mira Monte posted 11 wins, the most in program history before this season, but was knocked out in the first round by Taft.

This year the Lions started on a roll, winning their first 11 matches, and have yet to slow down.

They were the first sports team, girls or boys, in Mira Monte's 10-year history to go undefeated in league play.

Next up for the Lions is a second-round match-up against No. 8 Bishop Union at home on Tuesday.