It was a welcome sense of deja vu for Wasco seniors Gerardo Limon and Crystal Raya on Thursday afternoon.
After earning their first career wins against Bakersfield Christian Wednesday, the duo came out on top again in a home race against Garces Memorial.
Limon finished in 11:33.12 to lead the Tiger boys to a score of 19, while Raya finished in 13:35.18 to lead Wasco to a 15-58 win in the girls race.
The Rams had just four runners compete in the boys competition and did not record a team score.
Each victorious runner was able to skim several seconds off their winning times from a day earlier. Limon finished in 11:39.13 against BCHS, while Raya made major improvements from her run of 14:10.18 against the Eagles.
The Tiger girls swept the top five, with Ixchel Sanchez (14:12.77), Pricilla Raya (14:52), Brianna Moreno (15:09.24) and Ruby Macias (15:57.09) contributing to the perfect score.
Davin Cheshire (sixth, 16:13.87) and Lexi Verdin (ninth, 16:43.56) both placed in the top-10 for Garces.
The Ram boys were led by Abraham Gonzalez, who took the runner-up spot in 12:27.72.
Spots three-through-six belonged to the Tigers, with Jesus Salgado (12:28.19), Crhystian Marquez (13:11.90), Elijah Guitron (13:17.34) and Manuel Hernandez (13:20.71) completing their scoring.