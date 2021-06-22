Liberty's baseball season comes to an end

The Liberty offense couldn't get anything going and eventually fell victim to an onslaught by JSerra Catholic, which topped the Patriots 10-0 in the Division I quarterfinals of the Southern California Baseball Championships Tuesday.
The seventh-seeded Patriots, who gave up 17 runs in a Section championship game loss to Buchanan on Friday, got taken down by another potent offense on Tuesday.
Already up 2-0, the No. 2 seeded Lions brought home eight runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to ice the game away.
The loss brings a disappointing end to a very good season for Liberty, which finishes with a record of 16-6.