Ramon Henderson had five catches for 146 yards and two touchdowns, including an 85-yard scoring catch on Liberty’s opening play, to lead the Patriots to a 21-13 victory over host Ridgeview on Friday night.
Haden Mann finished with 224 yards on 11 of 20 passing and three touchdowns for Liberty, all in the first half as the Patriots built a 21-0 lead.
Ridgeview responded late in the second quarter with a long touchdown drive, aided by several Patriots penalties.
Wolf Pack quarterback Justin Hinzo capped a 75-yard drive with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Shawn Allen with 4:43 left in the first half to trim Liberty’s led to 21-7.
The Patriots shot itself in the foot several times in the second half, despite controlling most of the action, with penalties and turnovers.
Ridgeview (1-1) capitalized and converted two field goals by Fabien Guillen — a 32-yarder with 27 seconds left in the third quarter, and a 38-yarder with 35 seconds left to play — to trim the Patriots’ lead to eight points.
The Wolf Pack lined up for an onside kick, but were called for touching the ball before it went 10 yards and Liberty took a knee to end the game.
After Liberty scored on its opening play, the Patriots built the lead to 14-0 when Mann connected with Dylan Tooker for a 31-yard scoring play with 50 seconds left in the first quarter.
Mann connected with Henderson again midway through the second quarter, this one from 24 yards out, to build the lead to 21-0.
Prentice Boone had 81 yards rushing for the Patriots, who finished with 194 yards rushing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.