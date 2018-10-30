Right from the get-go, the Liberty Patriots jumped on the opposition.
Playing for the first time in 10 days, and facing a league rival in the Central Section Volleyball Championships quarterfinals round, Liberty swept Bakersfield High 25-12, 25-16, 25-16 on Tuesday.
The Patriots, playing on their home floor as a No. 3 seed in the Division I bracket, are now 18-9 on the season. They’ll will take on No. 2 Clovis-Buchanan on Thursday for the right to advance to Saturday’s section championship.
BHS, seeded No. 6, is now 23-7 on the year.
“That was one of the things the kids were really focused on — we need to get in and do our job. Take care of business,” said Liberty head coach Amy Parker. “Our goal today was to start strong in (Set) 1….Sometimes it’s tough to get rolling. We did exactly what we set out to do in that aspect.”
That fast start set the tone for the remainder of the match. Liberty rolled through SWYL play with a 10-0 record, and beat the Drillers twice in the process. Still, it’s difficult to top a team three times in one season, and the Patriots were off for over a week following a first round bye. BHS, for its part, topped Clovis North 3-0 in its Round 1 match.
In other words, the start of Tuesday’s contest — and the opportunity to seize critical momentum — could have conceivably worked both ways. Yet it was the Patriots who took control immediately, taking a 12-2 lead and not looking back.
“It’s tough when you’ve beaten a team twice, or lost to a team twice. Those situations are a little bit mentally difficult,” Parker pointed out. “I felt like we did that in (Set) 1 and it made it hard for them to get momentum later in the match.”
Liberty held commanding leads in all three sets — a 17-10 advantage in Set 2 that grew to 21-11, and a 15-9 edge in Set 3.
Those deficits proved insurmountable for BHS, facing a Patriots team with little to no holes across the board.
“With a team like ours, we really feed off of momentum. We feed off of each other. And we really did that tonight,” said Patriots sophomore Brynna Slayton.
Senior Elise Ferreira was outstanding for Liberty, hammering home nine kills to go along with 21 assists, nine digs, three blocks and two aces.
Slayton and Kaitlan Tucker added seven kills apiece as well, while Bree Rodriguez had six of her own. Slayton also dished out 14 assists. Jaleesa Coroccio led the way with 14 digs.
Ava and Sophia Palm had 11 and seven kills for BHS, respectively. Ava Palm added 10 digs while Elysa Romanini and Francesca Hernandez had 10 assists apiece.
