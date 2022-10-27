 Skip to main content
Liberty sweeps Redwood to advance to D-I volleyball semifinals

Liberty's Emma Fredrick digs for the ball to send it back over the net to Visalia-Redwood.

 Rod Thornburg / For The Californian

As far as sweeps go, Thursday’s Central Section Division I quarterfinal match at Liberty had about as much drama as possible when considering the Patriots won in straight sets.

Liberty shook off a slight dip in production midway through the match, regrouped to win a pivotal second set and then wrapped things up for a 25-17, 27-25, 27-19 victory over Visalia-Redwood.

