It took one drive to get going, but once Liberty did, the Patriots could hardly be stopped. Liberty rattled off five straight offensive touchdown drives and forced three turnovers in the first half alone.
By halftime — and maybe even the end of the first quarter — the only question left in regard to the scoreboard was how many points the Patriots would win by on Friday night. Third-seeded Liberty (10-1) completely dominated No. 14 Clovis North (2-8) in a 49-7 win in the first round of the Central Section Division I playoffs.
Liberty will face No. 6 Clovis, which beat Centennial 49-14, next week. a Liberty beat Clovis 48-10 on Sept. 14.
It was the Patriots’ seventh straight win and the Broncos’ fifth straight loss.
“I was really excited about the way our kids came out,” Liberty head coach Bryan Nixon said. “We talked about coming out with it hard being playoffs.”
After going three-and-out on its first drive, Liberty needed just three plays to score on its second. Sam Stewart Jr. rumbled in for a 12-yard score. It helped that Patriots defensive end Kendall Martin and lineback Anthony Villanueva forced and recovered a fumble, respectively, to set up the drive at the Clovis North 28.
The next Liberty offensive drive lasted one play. Starting quarterback Hector Gonzalez threw a backward pass to backup quarterback Haden Mann, who was split out to the left. The trickery left Ramon Henderson, the only receiver on the right side of the field, uncovered and Mann threw it to Henderson for a 76-yard touchdown.
Liberty had more yards in the first quarter (167) than Clovis North had the entire game (143).
Stewart ran for 108 yards and three touchdowns. He did not play in the second half. Henderson caught three passes — all for scores — ending the game with 118 yards.
“We come in, we don't care who we’re playing,” Stewart said. “You just know that you always go 100 percent. We don't look past nobody.”
Mann had the most diverse statline of the night. He was 3-for-4 passing for 105 yards and a touchdown. He ran five times for 28 yards. He also caught a pass for 26 yards.
Liberty led 21-0 at the end of the first and 35-0 at halftime.
Clovis North’s lone score came when Liberty running back Nathan Mariscal fumbled trying to run it in from the 1. Offensive lineman Pierce Funkhouser picked up the ball and fumbled it, too, after a hit. Broncos cornerback Trenton Holloway scooped up the loose ball and ran 92 yards down the sideline.
Liberty has given up just 21 points in its last six games. The last time it gave up more than seven points was when Clovis scored 10 on Sept. 14.
“It feels great, but only for a little bit,” Stewart said. “You gotta get back to work because it’s playoffs. Nobody is going to give you anything easy.”
Why is a 2-8 team in the playoffs?
