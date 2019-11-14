As a receiver and kick returner, Ramon Henderson hasn't exactly been lacking in the big play department in his time at Liberty.
Standing 6-foot-3 with blazing speed that makes him a threat to score every time he touches the ball, the Patriot senior is averaging 20.9 yards per catch this season, scoring touchdowns on seven of his 26 receptions.
He's also proven lethal on special teams, scoring two back-breaking touchdowns on kick returns. His second-half returns of 93 yards against Clovis West and 82 yards against Clovis were immediate answers to touchdowns that got Patriot opponents within one possession.
In two years as a varsity starter, Henderson has found the end zone 20 times. His production is a big reason the Patriots are on a 15-game win streak against Southwest Yosemite League opponents.
While happy to be scoring at such a high rate, Henderson says there is one area of his game where splash plays are sorely lacking.
Frequently unable to keep it away from him as a receiver and returner, Patriot opponents are doing everything in their power to ensure the ball gets nowhere near Henderson when he lines up at cornerback.
While he's been able to make plays on defense — he has 11 pass breakups in the last two seasons — a lack of targets has resulted in Henderson recording just one career varsity interception, a total he's very eager to improve upon.
"I have no big plays on defense," he said. "Right now, I want them on defense. I need to get that chance to show what I can do."
But even with limited opportunities, Henderson has already done enough defensively to prove his worth to some of the best college football programs in the country.
A recruiting process that began with an offer from San Jose State last fall blew up in early 2019, when a slew of Power-Five schools began to take interest.
First Oregon State and UCLA reached out. Then came offers from Tennessee and Utah. By the time spring rolled around, 2018 College Football Playoff qualifiers Oklahoma and Notre Dame had entered the race for Henderson, who admits it was hard to keep cool in the face of national attention.
"It was crazy to me," said Henderson, who is listed as a three-star recruit by ESPN, Rivals and 247Sports. "I always dreamt of something like that. Only certain people are selected for those opportunities."
And while most recruiting outlets have given him an "Athlete" designation, Henderson says the majority of schools he's spoken to hope to use him on the defensive side of the ball, a move his current coach believes will pay big dividends.
"I think he could have an unlimited ceiling," Liberty coach Bryan Nixon said. "He's really only played defensive back for two years now, and he's just gotten so much better over the course of the last year. As he continues to work on his craft and the intricacies that come with his position, he's going to get so much better."
Still a year away from suiting up at the collegiate level, Henderson has already gotten a taste of the gameday environment in major college football towns. He traveled to Norman for Oklahoma's season opener against Houston on Sept. 1, then trekked to South Bend, Ind. on Sept. 28 to watch Notre Dame face Virginia.
Having grown up in Southern California, with its numerous and widely divided fan allegiances, Henderson says it was a whole new experience being in towns where local passions are all directed at the same team.
"It's a college town, so the entire town comes out to watch," he said. "It was packed, it was loud. No matter if (the teams) are winning or losing they're always rocking the stadium."
Though nothing official has been announced, some in the recruiting world believe Henderson's college decision has already been made. On their "Crystal Ball Predictions," 247Sports is saying there is a 100 percent chance that Henderson winds up at Notre Dame.
And while the Irish are strongly in the mix, Henderson remains undecided with his college choice, though that is expected to change very soon.
Hoping to commit during the NCAA's Early Signing Period from Dec. 18-20, Henderson still has multiple visits lined up, including this weekend, when two of his prospective schools, UCLA and Utah, square off in Salt Lake City. He's also scheduled to travel to Tennessee for the Volunteers' Nov. 30 home game against Vanderbilt.
Throw in his 18th birthday on Dec. 23 and Christmas, Henderson's attention will be pulled all over the place in the next month-and-a-half, a stretch that also includes Liberty's latest playoff push.
After earning a bye in the first round of the Central Section Division I Playoffs, the third-seeded Patriots host Clovis West on Friday in a rematch of a Sept. 6 game won by Liberty 17-7.
But if the recruiting process has been a distraction, it hasn't shown in Henderson's performance, as was evidenced by his 120-yard-with-a-touchdown receiving performance in a 37-7 win over Bakersfield that clinched a third-straight SWYL title for Liberty in the regular-season finale.
"We're out here trying to win championships," Henderson said. "I can't let (my recruitment) mess up what I have in the present."
Yet when asked directly about his future, an undeniable excitement creeps into Henderson's voice.
"That's a pretty good setup for me," he said. "It'll be fun. I know I've got some people excited for me. I'm excited for myself."
Friday's second-round matchup at Liberty kicks off at 7 p.m.
