As the weather held up, local track and field athletes put up some startling marks on Friday at the Kern Invitational at Liberty High.
Liberty sophomore Reese Renz notched the top time in the girls 300-meter hurdles in the state. Renz’ time of 44.65 is No. 1 in California and the second-fastest time for a sophomore in the United States, according to athletic.net.
Renz is also No. 2 in California with her mark of 14.44 in the girls 100 hurdles set last month.
Stockdale senior Marcus Mota, who recently committed to UCLA, won the boys 3,200 in 9:18.27, the second-fasted time in the state. He beat out Tulare Union’s Joseph Marareno and Ridgeview junior Alex Cuevas. Marareno’s time of 9:22.67 is the fourth-best in California and Cuevas’ 9:23.17 is fifth-best.
Liberty senior Daniel Viveros, the 2018 state shot put champion, set a personal-best in the event. His mark of 65-1.5 is also No. 2 in the state this season. Viveros also won the boys discus with a toss of 181-4, the fourth-best in the state.
Liberty sophomore Rebecca Vanderpoel won the girls 400 in 57.80. That mark is 8th in the state, but still trails Bakersfield High senior Kynnedi McCall in the event this season. McCall ran a 57.17 at the Liberty Time Trials on Feb. 22, the sixth-fastest time in California.
Liberty junior Ramon Henderson, who has been receiving offers from major college football programs like Utah, Tennessee, UCLA and most recently Fresno State, won the boys 100 in a wind-legal 10.95 seconds. It’s the seventh-fasted time in the state.
Faith Bender set a personal-best in the shot put at 46-8 (3rd in the state). The Liberty sophomore is also No. 2 in the state in the discus. Bender’s shot put mark is No. 1 in the county for sophomore girls and her season-best in the discus (154-4) is No. 2 for sophomores in the U.S.
Two county girls athletes also set top 10 marks in the triple jump. Shafter senior Julia Pitter’s PR of 37-10.5 is seventh in the state and Taft sophomore Macalya Wells is now No. 10 in California after jumping 37-4.75 on Friday.
