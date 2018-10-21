Gillian Galicia remembers her first competitive golf tournament, and how it helped shape her career on the high school level.
Her freshman year at Liberty, playing at Buena Vista Golf Course, Galicia shot a 73 during a nine-hole round.
She picked up the sport that summer, and was a rookie in every sense of the word. It showed that day.
“I was 13 years old at the time. I had no mental capabilities built up. No clue of course management or the rules of golf,” she said. “I cried when I looked at the scoreboard.
“I wiped away my tears though,” Galicia continued. “I got up the next morning and kept practicing. It motivated me to work harder.”
And work she did. Three months later, Galicia cut her score down by 20 strokes.
Now, three years later as a senior with the Patriots, Galicia is one of the city’s top golfers.
She returned to Buena Vista recently for the Patriot Open and won the tournament — shooting a 73, only this time on 18 holes. Galicia has won four tournaments this year and six in her career at Liberty.
She credits her ascension in the sport to dogged determination and her strong work ethic.
“I’ve learned that it’s definitely not an easy sport. Very technical,” Galicia said. “And I’m not one of those kids where things come easy — I have to work for it, whether it’s on the course or in the classroom.”
It’s a year-round commitment for the senior. Galicia practices six times a week at Riverlakes Golf Course, she said, taking Saturdays off for a mental breather. During the week, Galicia said she practices with the Patriots daily from about 4 to 5:30 p.m. She then hits the driving range for about an hour, working on target practice, chipping and putting.
On Sundays, Galicia plays 36 holes.
“In the heat of the day she’s out working on her game,” Liberty coach Tony Mills said. “She’s got a goal to be the best she can be.”
Galicia’s wants to play college golf, and Mills said she has Division I talent.
“Just because my scores are at an all-time low right now, that doesn’t mean I can slack off,” Galicia said. “Right now I have to work harder and see what I’m capable of.”
In the immediate future, Galicia and other local golfers will take the course Monday at the South Area Championships. Play tees off at noon at North Kern.
