For the second time in three days, Liberty senior Daniel Viveros has set the top boys shot put mark in the United States.
Only this time, it’s a historic mark as well.
On Saturday at the Santa Barbara Relays at Santa Barbara City College, Viveros’ throw of 68 feet, 11 inches is not only No. 1 in the country this season, but it’s also the ninth-best in state history and second longest in Central Section history.
According to PrepCalTrack.com, the state record is 76-2 set by Fallbrook’s Brent Noon in 1990. The section and Kern County record is 71-10 by Bakersfield High’s Van Mounts in 1997.
Viveros set his previous personal-best of 66-2 at the Southwest Yosemite League meet at Griffith Field on Thursday. Viveros is the 2018 CIF State boys shot put champion and has now won 21 consecutive shot put competitions.
He will be in the field at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational on April 6.
