The Liberty girls soccer team tasted the bitter pill of defeat on Friday in the Central Section Division I quarterfinals.
The Patriots, seeded No. 4 in the tournament bracket, lost to No. 5 Clovis West 2-1 in overtime at Liberty. The deciding goal came in a sudden death golden goal scenario, off a free kick from the foot of Emily Berg. The ball came from up top, a low liner that Liberty goalkeeper Megan Lynch knocked down with her hands. Still, there was enough steam on the shot to roll through Lynch’s legs and into the net.
“Any goal in that situation would be tough,” said Liberty head coach Brandon ‘Boog’ Hearron. “It doesn’t matter if you lose on kind of a mistake or not. It’s not the goalkeeper’s fault. We take it as a team. There’s a lot of things we could have done different in that situation. Cleared the ball better. Unlucky on the foul there, they get a free kick. We knew they were dangerous on that.”
Clovis West had a number of free kick opportunities down the stretch. After Liberty controlled play in the first two 10-minute overtime periods, the Golden Eagles were the aggressors in the 5-minute, sudden death situation.
“They came at us,” Hearron said. “You could tell right from the kickoff.”
It was the second straight year Liberty’s season ended in heartbreak. In 2018 it came in the form of a penalty kick shootout loss to Clovis-Buchanan in the Central Section championship.
Friday night was a game of two evenly-matched teams. While Clovis West had talent on its side of the field, the Patriots more than held their own throughout.
After the Golden Eagles took a 1-0 lead midway through the first half on a goal by Gianna Falco, the Patriots answered under two minutes later off a game-tying tally from the foot of Ryen Evans.
