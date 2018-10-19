Garces may have scored first and stunned Liberty a little bit, but it was the only time the Rams got on the scoreboard all night.
The Patriots' (8-1, 3-0 Southwest Yosemite) defense dominated on its way to a 31-7 win over Garces (3-6, 2-2) at home on Friday. Liberty returned an interception for a touchdown, recovered two fumbles and held Garces to 79 total yards of offense.
The lone Rams score came as a result of a muffed punt by the Patriots at their own 8-yard line. Garces quarterback Joseph Campbell was sacked at least seven times.
“Our defense did a great job,” Liberty head coach Brian Nixon said. “... Really pleased with the way they continue to play and the physicality that they play with. We just got to continue moving forward.”
What’s ahead of Liberty is a looming Oct. 26 regular-season-ending showdown with Bakersfield at Griffith Field to decide the Southwest Yosemite League champion. BHS beat Centennial 51-10 on Friday to move to 4-0 in SWYL play.
Liberty has gone 5-0 in league play three of the previous four seasons. The Patriots beat the Drillers 27-24 in the same scenario last season.
“League championship. You know what it is,” said Liberty’s Sam Stewart Jr., who ran for three touchdowns on Friday. “There’s nothing really more to say. It’s gonna be a game. Let’s go.”
Nixon and his team knew Garces would focus on being physical from the start. The Rams actually matched Liberty well in that area initially. The Patriots went four-and-out after recovering Campbell fumble at Garces’ 30. Campbell scrambled for 20 yards during the ensuing Rams possession to help get the team into Liberty territory.
Liberty’s Hunter Riley tried to field a Garces punt at his own 11 but it bounced over his head and off his finger tips. The Rams recovered the ball at the 8 and Campbell ran in the touchdown to take a 7-0 lead with 4:22 left in the first quarter.
Garces got inside the Liberty 30 just once more in the game after another punt, which the officials ruled hit a Liberty player and was recovered by the Rams. Campbell threw a 35-yard pass to Isaiah Bell on the next play, which was called back for holding.
“It was a couple times they got down there and we just put our foot down,” Stewart said. “I think that’s what coach wanted to see all season. Backs against the wall and we go get a stop.”
Liberty’s Kayden Bolton had a 33-yard interception return for a touchdown to put the Patriots up 17-7 with three and a half minutes until halftime.
Nineteen of Garces’ 33 rushing yards came on its final possession of the game when the Rams were running out the clock.
The Patriots offense was led by Stewart, who had 186 rushing yards, with touchdown runs of 3, 11 and 10 yards. Hector Gonzalez completed seven of his 16 passes for 90 yards.
Liberty hasn’t given up more than 10 points in any game during its current five-game winning streak. The Patriots have outscored its opponents 203-24 in that span.
“We all know defense wins championships so it has to keep building,” Stewart said.
Liberty 31, Garces 7
At Liberty
GHS - 7 0 0 0 - 7
LHS - 7 10 7 7 - 31
First quarter
G - Campbell 5 run (Delis kick)
L - Stewart 3 run (Blevins kick)
Second quarter
L - Blevins 30 field goal
L - Bolton 33 interception return (Blevins kick)
Third quarter
L - Stewart 11 run (Blevins kick)
Fourth quarter
L - Stewart 10 run (Blevins kick)
Individual statistics
RUSHING - LHS: Stewart 27-186, Jountti 1-4, Villanueva 5-10, Gonzalez 4-(-20), Henderson 2-12. GHS: N. Tobias 21-42, Campbell 14-(-9).
PASSING - LHS: Gonzalez 7-16-0-90. GHS: Campbell 8-17-1-46.
RECEIVING - LHS: Tocker 1-(-2), Henderson 1-22, Matzke 1-28, Stewart 2-15, Jountti 1-10, Riley 1-17. GHS: Rankin 3-7, Reed 1-7, D. Tobias 1-0, N. Tobias 3-32.
W-L: LHS (8-1, 4-0 SWYL), GHS (3-6, 2-2 SWYL)
JV: LHS 79, GHS 52.
