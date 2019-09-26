After surviving a back-and-forth start to the opening set against Frontier Thursday, the Liberty volleyball team had no interest in making the following sets anywhere near as interesting.
The Patriots scored seven of the final eight points to close out the opening set, and never trailed the rest of the way, topping the Titans 25-21, 25-13, 25-15 in Southwest Yosemite League play.
After an unforced error put Frontier ahead 20-18, the Patriots tightened up at the end of the first set, taking the lead for good following a Titan hitting error and Brynna Slayton kill.
They followed the closing run of the first set by scoring 10 of the first 12 points in set two. Slayton was heavily involved with this surge as well, blasting an ace on the opening serve as Liberty jumped out to a 5-0 lead.
Slayton added two more aces to start a third set where Liberty scored the first four points.
After closing the opener with a fury, Patriot coach Amy Parker says there was an emphasis on keeping the momentum going heading into the final two sets.
"We started off really strong in game two, which enabled us to control the tempo," Parker said. "We always talk about how we don't like to give up runs of points. If you can get on a run like that yourself, it's always awesome."
Now 16-4 overall, Liberty improved to 2-0 in league play, while dropping the Titans to 1-1. Afterwards, players expressed excitement over earning a decisive win against one of their tougher conference foes.
"We wanted to come out and show them who we really were," Slayton said. "We knew they'd put up a good fight but our goal was to shut them down early."
