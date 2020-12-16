In less than a year's time, Brady Anderson has seen the college football recruiting landscape change drastically.
Like the rest of his peers in California, the Liberty High School linebacker hasn't been able to put together any new film for college coaches in 2020, and his already-delayed senior season remains in flux thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Luckily, after evaluating Anderson's existing body of work, Division-I coaches had seen enough to feel comfortable offering him a spot in their program.
Anderson, who began receiving interest from D-I coaches back in January, secured roughly a half-dozen FBS offers before announcing his commitment to play at San Diego State in August.
He officially joined the Aztecs on Wednesday, signing his national letter of intent in a small ceremony at his home in front of friends and family.
"It's kind of crazy," Anderson said about the end of his recruitment. "Just looking at some of the guys that needed a senior year to get more looks and that got taken away from them. I'm just happy to be where I am."
While the ultimate goal of landing a D-I scholarship has been achieved, Anderson isn't ruling out the possibility of taking the field with the Patriots if they are able to play in the spring. Though saying "things could change," he's still planning to play out his senior year at Liberty.
Even if his high school future remains up in the air, Anderson says it's comforting to know he's found a good spot to continue his football career following months of uncertainty.
"It's a really good feeling knowing you've got somewhere to be the next four years and you get to play for free," he said. "It's a really good option and I'm just excited to be part of that family. I definitely think it's going to be something special the next couple years."