It's hard to argue with the reasoning Brady Anderson had for making his college choice.
“Why not go live at the beach and hopefully win a conference championship, you know?” Anderson said.
The Liberty standout linebacker will have an opportunity to do just that after announcing his commitment to play football at San Diego State on Saturday night.
Anderson chose the Aztecs over Fresno State, Air Force, New Mexico and Army. Though he initially planned to extend his recruitment into the fall, a recent wave of commitments from other prospects caused him to fast track the process to ensure he'd secured himself a scholarship.
Anderson found the idea of playing close to home appealing, and said he was impressed with both the campus and city beaches when visiting San Diego with his mom over the summer.
"About two weeks ago, I kind of put the picture together," he said. "I said 'I can really see myself living here and being a successful football player and successful academically, too.' It's definitely a vibe that you want."
A tight bond forged with SDSU coaches only sweetened the deal.
Anderson liked the idea of playing for a defensive-minded head coach in Brady Hoke, himself a former college linebacker. He also got very close with defensive coordinator and linebacker coach Kurt Mattix and said the entire staff made him feel wanted throughout his recruitment.
“There’s nothing better than a feeling that D-I college wants you to go to their school," he said. "I definitely felt that excitement (from them)."
Anderson, who had 53 tackles for the Patriots as a junior in 2019, is currently planning to be with his teammates when Liberty begins his delayed senior season in January, but isn't ready to rule out the possibility of enrolling early at SDSU.
"As of right now I'm going to be playing my senior season. That's the goal," he said. "But things might change in the future. If I go early, I go early. If I don't, I don't. I'm just focusing on the present right now."
