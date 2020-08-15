Cole Mazza isn't preparing for a star-making turn.
Entering his second training camp as a long snapper for the Los Angeles Chargers, Mazza and his teammates are having their every move documented by an HBO film crew, which is in L.A. shooting a new season of the network's popular documentary series Hard Knocks.
And while the ever-present cameras seem to provide a shot at notoriety, Mazza, a Liberty High School alum, doesn't expect to become a household any time soon.
"I've never been a guy to urge for attention," he said. "I'm just going about my day, doing my job, trying to get better."
Such is the life of an NFL long snapper, arguably the most anonymous position in sports. And after an extended stretch away from football, it's a life Mazza is excited to once again be living.
In his first practices as Liberty's special teams coach in 2010, Craig McMahon didn't foresee a professional career for anyone on his kicking unit.
"I asked myself what I had gotten into," said McMahon, the father of Bakersfield High graduate and former USC kicker Craig McMahon Jr. "We had a hard time from the snap, to the hold, to kicking the ball. I thought we were going to have a hard time kicking a PAT."
In just two weeks, McMahon was singing a different tune. In that time, Mazza, then a sophomore, had not only won the job, but was doing it with aplomb, snapping with a combination of speed and accuracy that left his coach with little else to teach him.
"He picked up everything so fast," McMahon said. "He was so eager to want to learn, to get better. He just took off from there and quickly exceeded my ability to be able to coach him."
Major colleges soon took notice. By his senior year, Mazza was listed as the top-ranked prospect at his position by 247Sports, a designation that helped earn him a spot with the most decorated college football program of the 21st century.
Mazza's time at the University of Alabama couldn't have gone much better. He earned the starting role at a true freshman in 2013, won a national championship in 2015 and in four seasons, had zero failed snaps in 583 attempts.
Yet when college ended, expected NFL opportunities didn't materialize. Mazza wasn't drafted and while occasional tryouts popped up, they never resulted in a contract offer.
Mazza admits he was frustrated at times, believing he was as good or better than many of the young players getting opportunities ahead of him. But as 2019 rolled around, and he'd been out of the game for two seasons, he'd found a new professional passion.
A certified professional trainer, Mazza had been working as a strength coach at Orangetheory Fitness in Birmingham, Ala. Saying "I'd found my own little niche" in the fitness world, he planned to go back to school in the spring of 2019 to pursue a Master's in physical therapy.
"But then football interrupted that, which is not a bad thing," Mazza said.
Having all but moved on from the sport, Mazza's interest was piqued when a Orangetheory client informed him the upstart Alliance of American Football (AAF) was beginning operations in 2019 and that there would be a team competing in town. After researching the league, Mazza phoned his agent, who set up a tryout with the Birmingham Iron.
Despite rarely doing position drills in his time away, Mazza needed little time to shake the rust off.
"I've done it since my sophomore year of high school," he said. "I've gone to hundreds of camps. I've worked with the best. Once you’ve got it, it’s very muscle-memory oriented. It becomes like riding a bike. You never really lose it.”
Iron coaches agreed that he hadn't lost it, offering Mazza a spot on a team that had the second-best record in the league. Unfortunately, the AAF fell into financial turmoil and just 52 days after kicking off, the league folded in the middle of its inaugural season.
Luckily, Mazza's time on the unemployment line would be short-lived. Less than a week after the AAF went under, he was signed by the Chargers to compete for the long snapper position with nine-year veteran Mike Windt, then the second-longest tenured player on the team.
Facing seemingly long odds, Mazza quickly won over team brass, with head coach Anthony Lynn saying he'd done "an outstanding job" multiple times while speaking to reporters last August. By the time training camp wrapped, the job was his.
After playing in all 16 games as a rookie, the position appears to be Mazza's for the foreseeable future, as he enters 2020 as the only long-snapper on the Chargers' roster.
Not content to relax with his seemingly heightened job security, Mazza spent the offseason getting into better shape, and his improved physique has been noticed by the coaching staff.
“Cole has developed tremendously going into Year 2," special teams coordinator George Stewart told the media recently. "He’s changed the way he looked. He came in last year a little pudgy … had a little bit of a midsection. He came back this year, he did a lot of core work during the offseason, which helps him be able to snap the football, helps him be able to protect a lot better.”
Mazza hopes being in better shape will lead to improved performance.
He's aiming to be more active in the kick coverage game after recording one tackle a season ago. He also hopes to snap with "perfect laces" more frequently, estimating he had a roughly 90 percent success rate on kicks in 2019.
The ultimate goal is for his improvements to lead to greater success for a team coming off a disappointing 5-11 finish in 2019.
If that happens, Mazza's contributions will likely go unnoticed by the general public. But after finding great success in anonymity in high school and college, he'll be more than ok with history repeating itself in the pros.
"Me just doing my job is satisfying enough," he said. "(I'm all about) helping my team (and doing) what I can to help them win."
